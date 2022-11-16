The best steak I ever had? In Elbow Lane

Head Distiller and Blender for Clonakilty Distillery, Oisín Mulcahy, tells us about his home county of Kerry, life in Canada, and how he fell in love with distilling whiskey

TELL us about yourself;

My name is Oisín Mulcahy and I’m originally from the Dingle Peninsula in County Kerry.

I studied Archaeology and History in college before realising I actually needed to work for a living. In 2014, I migrated to Vancouver, Canada, and I spent a couple years living and working there before returning home.

After moving home, I initially worked in banking, but I knew this wasn’t the career for me, so I looked for something more creative.

Thankfully, I fell in love with distilling whiskey and I’ve never looked back. I’ve completed a number of professional qualifications and I’m currently working towards a Diploma in Distilling from the Institute of Brewing and Distilling. I am currently Head Distiller and Blender for Clonakilty Distillery in County Cork.

Where were you born?

Tralee General Hospital, but my family were living in Báile na nGall (Ballydavid) at the time and I largely grew up between Castlegregory and Dingle. Hence why I usually say I’m from the Dingle Peninsula or West Kerry.

Where do you live?

Currently living just outside Clonakilty.

Family?

I am the youngest of two, I have one older sister.

Best friend?

It’d be too difficult to pick a favourite. I have a small group of very good friends. I don’t see them as often as I would like since they’re spread out all over. I have a friend in Hong Kong, others in Canada, and even as far as Mayo, Ireland.

Earliest childhood memory?

Days spent on the beach in summer and putting bottles of Coke in the river that ran into the sea to keep them cool.

Person you most admire?

Probably someone like Elon Musk. I admire his contribution to science and in particular his attitude and philosophy to engineering and business challenges in general.

Person who most irritates you?

I tend to avoid social media.

Where was your most memorable holiday?

Rome, probably my favourite city as I studied archaeology and history in a past career, it is always a place I am amazed by.

Favourite TV programme?

Frasier.

Favourite radio show?

Anything that plays lots of rock.

Your signature dish if cooking?

It would have to be a curry or some kind of pasta dish.

Favourite restaurant?

Elbow Lane in Cork. Probably the best steak I’ve ever had.

Last book you read?

A book about the science of whiskey, it was a great read!

Best book you read?

Very hard to say as most of the books I read are reference books. Maybe I need to starting reading more.

Last album/CD/download you bought?

Kaleo, they’re an Icelandic blues rock band.

Favourite song?

Depends on my mood. Would have to be something by Led Zeppelin.

One person you would like to see in concert?

Robert Plant, circa 1974.

Do you have a pet?

Molly, a border collie. I love taking her for walks.

Morning person or night owl?

I’m definitely a morning person, apart from Mondays.

I wake up at 5am most mornings, which is a habit I developed from working in Dingle Distillery during the early shift. I prefer to wake up early and have the morning to relax or exercise.

Your proudest moment?

Probably graduating from university.

Spendthrift or saver?

A mixture of both.

Name one thing you would improve in your area in which you live?

More affordable housing, for sure.

What makes you happy?

Walking on the beach, being in nature, or listening to music.

How would you like to be remembered?

For being honest.

What else are you up to at the moment?

Studying for a Diploma in Distilling.