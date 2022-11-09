Metropole's new concierge: I was born to do this!

Tell us about yourself:

My name is Eamonn Cassidy and I am from Ballyvolane. I was working at Cork Airport for 25 years covering areas such as check-in, departures and FBO, which is the Private Jet Companies.

After that, I went to Brown Thomas where I was working at the Samsonite division, then I progressed to the menswear division where I worked for two years.

I started with the Metropole Hotel four months ago and I believe this is the job I was born to do. I love greeting people and helping them out with whatever questions they have.

Where were you born?

Ballyvolane in Cork, lived there all my life.

Where do you live?

Still in Ballyvolane, there is no place like home.

Family?

I have a lovely wife, just us two, we’re happily married 25 years and still madly in love.

Best friend?

My wife Karen is my best friend, we are childhood sweethearts.

Earliest childhood memory?

I remember going to school for the first time to St Patrick’s on Gardiners Hill. I was only four years old but it was such a big occasion that I still remember it now.

Person you most admire?

Our President Michael D Higgins is a proud Irish man and I admire his intelligence, knowledge and Irish culture. He reminds me of a different time.

Where was your most memorable holiday?

California, it was the coolest place I’ve been, the people are very chilled out there and there is a unique culture and vibe to the area. I love their relaxed lifestyle.

Favourite TV programme?

Schitt’s Creek is absolutely brilliant, it got me through lockdown. University Challenge is my guilty pleasure though.

Favourite radio show?

The Pat Kenny Show on Newstalk.

Your signature dish if cooking?

My wife is better at making it, but Linguine is my dish if I’m in the kitchen.

Favourite restaurant?

I can’t be biassed and say The MET here in the Metropole, so any of our neighbours here in The VQ, we have many fantastic restaurants on our doorstep.

Last book you read?

I’m great at starting books and not so great at finishing them, but the last I read was Sort out Your brain by Adrian Webster and Dr Jack Lewis.

Best book you read?

You may laugh but It’s called the Elephant And The Flea by Charles Handy, it’s informative, but light.

Last album/CD/download you bought?

Kings of Leon was the last CD I bought.

Favourite song?

I love dance music, so I would have to say Duke Dumont, The Giver is my favourite song.

One person you would like to see in concert?

It is my dream to see Led Zeppelin play live. It’s more than 50 years since the band played in Ireland but if they ever saw fit to play here, I would be the first to buy tickets.

Do you have a pet?

Not anymore, my dog of 16 years passed away, we named him Dillon after the famous Irish fenian, Brian Dillon.

Morning person or night owl?

Night owl, which is nice as it suits my new role, I start work in the afternoons so I can meet all our guests on check-in at the hotel.

Your proudest moment?

I once assisted someone who was drowning, I had the knowledge to help and my wife is a lifeguard. I have since completed first aid training. I would encourage everyone to do so, as you never know when resuscitation skills may be needed.

Spendthrift or saver?

This is a tough one – I probably spend more than I should!

Name one thing you would improve in your area in which you live?

In an ideal world, free public transport would be amazing, we have students from Malta working with us here and back home they pay €20 for travel for the year. It would incentivise people to use public transport and combat traffic in the city.

What makes you happy?

As concierge, my goal is to make sure guests leave the hotel relaxed and having enjoyed their stay. I find happiness in doing the small things that make their trip memorable.

How would you like to be remembered?

I think the most I could ask is that I am remembered as kind and a good friend.

What else are you up to at the moment?

Planning my next trip away, and of course watching Cork City FC qualify for European Cup Games.