Would you dine on a diet of crickets?

No, it's Not I'm A Celebrity... but a new series of RTE science show starring two Cork presenters
Corkman Fergus McAuliffe looks at uses for maggots in 10 Things To Know About...

John Dolan

AS the global population rises, questions are being asked as to how we can continue to feed the planet with more sustainable food products and behaviours. Could the answer be the humble insect?

That is the question posed in the first episode of a new series of science show 10 Things To Know About... on RTÉ1 on Monday at 8.30pm.

Cork presenter and Echo columnist Kathriona Devereux and co-host Jonathan McCrea start off by asking if insects could hold the solution to feeding the world in a more sustainable way.

Insects have a high protein content and carbon-friendly breeding methods, and with three types of insects already in use in the EU, the team check out the latest Irish research into edible insects.

They also try out some taste testing at the National Ploughing Championships, to see if members of the public might be open to adding crickets to their morning cornflakes!

Unfortunately, not all insects are helpful to the food chain. Grain aphids carrying Barley Yellow Dwarf Virus (BYDV) can devastate cereal crops, reduce the yield by on average 30%, but can be as high as 80% in optimalconditions.

With EU regulations limiting the amount of insecticide farmers can use, and aphids evolving to become resistant to it, Kathriona and Jonathan meet the Irish researchers looking to further understand these creatures and help farmers to combat BYDV.

Also in the series, Fergus McAuliffe, of Farran, returns to host his ‘Curious Chronicles’ segment, starting by championing that war-time medical marvel: the humble maggot...

This is the eighth series of 10 Things To Know About... which showcases and celebrates the Irish science behind aspects of modern life.

