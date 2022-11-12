Long distance love... our Wedding of the Week

DUE to wed back in 2020, this couple finally got to say ‘I do’ this year.

Emer Hunt (nee Myers) from Togher wed Steven Hunt from Birmingham in the UK, on June 24 in what was a perfect day, surrounded by the ones they love. The couple now live in Lehenaghbeg.

Stephen Hunt with his groomsmen Olin Myers (Best Man) and Shane Myers.

Emer explained: “We were due to be married on June 27, 2020, but unfortunately, like a lot of other couples, we had to postpone our big day, not once but twice more. However, as the saying goes, ‘third time lucky was definitely meant for us. Our wedding was 100% worth the wait.”

The couple were married in Dennehy’s Cross Church, followed by their reception at the Carrigaline Court Hotel.

The bride said: “Barry, Sinead and all the staff at the hotel went above and beyond for us. Nothing was ever a problem and the food and function room was absolutely beautiful.”

The wedding party included: Edel Myers Maid of Honour; Olin Myers, Best Man; Dianne O Driscoll, Bridesmaid; Meadhbh O Callaghan, Bridesmaid; Shane Myers, Groomsman; Sadie Myers, Fower Girl; Ruby Myers, Flower Girl.

Emer was full of praise for all the suppliers, who stuck with them, despite postponements and rescheduling.

“We had booked everyone back in 2017 when we got engaged in Cork Airport. To name a few, Ray and Irene Terry Photography, Jh Visual (videographer) The Upstyle Junkie for the hair, Sarah Keary, make-up artist, Morleys Dress Hire, Brides of Eire (for my own wedding dress) Diamond Bridal (bridesmaids’ dresses) the AMAZING Caroline Fraher, church singer, Floriest4U Flowers (Tracey). The Ian Hendrick Band had us on the dance floor all night, the Baker Boy did our Wedding Cake (Brian is super-talented) and drinks reception entertainment was by The Lounge Man (Connor). Plus, Christy Buckley vintage cars and the Georgous George Vintage bus from All Events Limousines was a massive hit.

MR AND MRS: Emer and Steven Hunt who are together nine years. They were married this summer. Pictures; Ray and Irene Terry

“The list is endless, but they have been so supportive with all the date changes over the years, again I wouldn’t go beyond anyone of the suppliers, they were brilliant to deal with.

“I know it’s very cliched when people say they had the best day of their lives at their own wedding, but we can honestly say it was the best day of our lives. Steven and I had been in a long distance relationship for four and a half years, flying back and forth to Birmingham every weekend, until Steven took the plunge and moved to Cork. We have been together nine years and two years ago moved into our forever home. Our motto from the get go has been ‘everything happens for a reason’ and it sure has for us.”