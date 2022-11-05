Sat, 05 Nov, 2022 - 07:00

Third time lucky for Cork sweethearts

Wedding of the Week: City couple had to cancel their big day twice because of Covid
Robyn and Jamie Prendergast on the grounds of Blarney Castle. This is where Robyn’s parents had their wedding photographs taken, 35 years ago. Pictures: Ray Terry Photography

Elaine Duggan

IT was third time lucky for bride and groom, Robyn Rice (nee Prendergast), from Friars Walk, and Jamie Rice, from Ballyphehane.

The couple, who are now living in Rochestown, were due to get married in June, 2020 - but postponed twice due to Covid.

Maid of honour, was Robyn’s sister, Kasey, junior bridesmaid was Jamie’s goddaughter, Kaci Murphy, bridesmaids were Kelly O’Brien, Kimberley O’Driscoll and Niamh O’Donovan. Pictures: Ray Terry Photography
They first met about 18 years ago when Jamie joined Kilreen Celtic FC U12’s and Robyn’s dad, Vincent, was the manager of the team. Robyn said: “He played with my dad’s team for years after that, so we would always see each other at matches, but we’re together since 2015, Jamie texted me after a night out in Savoy Nightclub.”

The couple got engaged in the Lake Hotel, Killarney, on their third anniversary, March 10, 2018.

They were wed on August 12, 2022 by Fr Murphy at the Church of the Assumption, Ballyphehane.

The bride wore a dress and veil from the Moderne Bridal. Suits were from Simply Suits, Cork. Make-up was by Jeanette Cronin and Hair by Nichola (Nic’s Pin Ups).

Joining them on the day were family - Robyn’s parents, Vincent and Teresa, brother Scott and sister Kasey, Scott’s fiancé Niamh and Kasey’s boyfriend Michael, Robyn’s nephew Teddy and goddaughters Erica and Carly. Also present were Jamie’s parents Lynda, Dan and their partners Bren and Paula, Jamie’s brother Adam and his girlfriend Elisha, and Paula’s daughter Eireann, Jamie’s son Kian and his goddaughter Kaci.

Robyn's Nanas Lily and Teresa and her Granda Jack also made it along, as well as aunts, uncles, cousins, godparents and a large circle of friends.

The couple went along to Blarney Castle and Gardens for pictures as that is where Robyn’s parents went 35 years ago on their wedding day too.

The reception was held in The Oriel House Hotel, Ballincollig.

The wedding party pose for photos - taken by Ray and Irene at Ray Terry Photography. Videographer for the day was Storybegins. Pictures: Ray Terry Photography
The cake was by Trace of cakes, car was from East Cork Wedding Cars - a Silver Chrysler - flowers and church decor were by Carolyn from Stalks and Stems florist. Magician Gerard Kearney also entertained guests.

Best man was Jamie’s brother, Adam Rice, junior best man was Jamie’s son, Kian Porter. Groomsmen were Jamie’s dad, Dan Rice, Shaun Coughlan and Scott Prendergast.
The band were The Love Junkies and had the dance floor full all night. The couple had their first dance to Calum Scott & Leona Lewis - You Are The Reason.

Recalling the day, Robyn said: “Our wedding day turned out to be our third wedding date in the end and it was definitely worth the wait, we had one of the hottest days of the summer, it was over 30 degrees sunshine, and it was an amazing day from start to finish, celebrating with all our family and friends.”

