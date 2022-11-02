I'd love to have seen Liszt... or the Beatles

Pianist Gary Beecher enjoys a varied performing career and also lectures at the MTU Cork School of Music. He chats to us about life, loves, and upcoming concerts

TELL us about yourself;

My name is Gary Beecher and I’m a pianist who enjoys a varied performing career as a soloist, chamber musician and accompanist.

I also hold a position as Lecturer of Piano and Contemporary Keyboards at the wonderful MTU Cork School of Music.

Where were you born?

Cork, boy!

Where do you live?

Myself and my wife Annie recently moved to Carrigaline and we love it.

Family?

Just myself and my wife Annie, then there’s Mum and Dad, my younger brother and older sister who’s just had a beautiful baby boy named Leo. Proud uncle here!

Best friend?

At the risk of sounding like a cliché… my wife, Annie.

Earliest childhood memory?

Doing jigsaws on the carpeted floor while my mum played the piano.

Person you most admire?

My parents.

Where was your most memorable holiday?

Our honeymoon to Mauritius this year was incredible.

Favourite TV programme?

Tough one, but my favourite of all time would have to be Breaking Bad.

Favourite radio show?

RTÉ Lyric FM - Evelyn Grant’s Weekend Drive and Liz Nolan’s Full Score are both my favourite.

Your signature dish if cooking?

Chicken curry.

Favourite restaurant?

Elbow Lane or Market Lane.

Last book you read?

The Midnight Library, by Matt Haig.

Best book you read?

All of the Harry Potter books.

Last song/album you listened to?

Chris Thile & Brad Mehldau (the album).

Favourite song?

Whichever one I’m playing!

One person you would like to see in concert?

If I could go back in time, I would love to see one of the great classical composers performing their own works… if I had to choose just one, then it would have to be Franz Liszt. (Or if we’re talking non-classical stuff then probably The Beatles!)

Do you have a pet?

No, but we are always delighted to have our beautiful golden retriever Lia stay with us when my parents are off galavanting!

Morning person or night owl?

Morning person, definitely.

Your proudest moment?

Winning the International Nadia and Lili Boulanger Voice-Piano Competition in Paris in 2019 is definitely up there among my proudest moments.

Spendthrift or saver?

Somewhere in between, I reckon!

Name one thing you would improve in your area in which you live?

A train to the city would be amazing.

What makes you happy?

A pint and a burger after a big concert or gig!

How would you like to be remembered?

As someone who was good craic and a sound lad!

What else are you up to at the moment?

I’m enjoying teaching many talented part-time and full-time students at the MTU Cork School of Music. I’m also busy preparing for various recitals in the next couple of weeks at Music for Galway; Wexford Festival Opera; Glór Ennis (Music Network Resonate Initiative); and of course, my upcoming concert with incredible Kerry tenor Gavan Ring is particularly exciting. It’s always a spell-binding experience to hear Gavan sing live in concert but this will be particularly special as we are very excited to perform one of the greatest masterpieces of song ever written; Schubert’s most famous song cycle, Winterreise. This will be part of the Cork Orchestral Society series and will take place on December 7 in the Curtis Auditorium, MTU Cork School of Music.

CONCERT SERIES

Cork Orchestral Society makes a welcome return with an exciting program for autumn/winter 2022. They are pleased to announce 12 spectacular shows in venues across Cork city, including that stunning pairing between Gavan Ring (Tenor) and Gary Beecher (Piano).

The concert dates are:

November 19 - Cork School of Music Symphony Orchestra – Curtis Auditorium, 1:10pm

November 19 - RTÉ Concert Orchestra, City Hall, Cork, 7:30pm

December 7 - Gavan Ring (tenor) and Gary Beecher (piano), Curtis Auditorium, 7:30pm

December 11 - The Fleischmann Choir, St Michael’s, Blackrock, 6pm

December 22 - Madrigal ’75 Christmas Concerts, Curtis Auditorium, 7:30pm

www.corkorchestralsociety.ie

MORE ABOUT GARY

Pianist Gary Beecher has had a varied career as an accompanist, répétiteur, chamber musician and soloist. With a wealth of experience and having trained in London and Ireland, he is a classical pianist who is also a versatile, accomplished musician across several genres of music; from classical, pop, jazz and musical theatre to Irish traditional music. Gary enjoys working as a répétiteur and has worked with Irish National Opera and Blackwater Valley Opera Festival among other opera companies.

As a soloist, Gary was winner of the Irish Freemasons Young Musician of the Year (2014) and has recorded and performed as soloist and orchestral pianist with the RTÉ NSO, RTÉ CO, Camerata Ireland, Southbank Sinfonia London & Irish National Opera.

He completed his MA at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama in London. He holds a BMus and MA from the Cork School of Music (Munster Technological University) and was awarded 1st class honours degrees and top overall performer awards from both Guildhall and CSM institutions. Gary lives in Cork and is a Lecturer of Piano and Contemporary Keyboards at MTU CSM.