Wedding of the Week: A real life fairytale proposal and wedding for Cork couple

AFTER meeting online via the dating app POF (Plenty of Fish) in October, 2014, it was the start of something beautiful for Claire Buckley, from Silver springs, Tivoli, and Paul O’Sullivan from Tower, Blarney.

They feature in this week's Wedding of the Week.

Claire recalled their engagement in November, 2019, during a trip to Adare Manor.

“Paul had arranged a romantic ride around the beautiful grounds on a horse and carriage and that evening he took me to their beautiful private cinema room and, unknown to me at the time, had arranged for us to watch a movie and some drinks. It was a five-minute movie of how Paul met Claire and a beautiful slide show of images of our relationship. It was there that Paul proposed to me.

Paul’s best man was Damien and groomsman Dave. Claire had her sisters as bridesmaids – maid of Honour Ruth and bridesmaid Gillian.

“It was a moment I would never forget, very emotional, and we were both on cloud nine. I felt like the luckiest girl in the world, we celebrated with lots of Champagne afterwards.”

Claire works in KPMG Cork and Paul is a Marketing Manager for Blarney Castle. After buying a new house in 2019, they now reside in Glanmire.

They were married earlier this year, on Saturday, April 23.

Claire said: “It was the happiest day, celebrating with family, relatives, and friends.”

Claire and Paul O’Sullivan outside the Sacred Heart Church in Glounthaune.

The couple were married in the Sacred Heart Church in Glounthaune, Cork, by Fr Michael Keohane in a beautiful ceremony.

Claire Heffernan provided the music.

The church was decorated by Paul at Flower Power.

The bride wore a dress from Amore Bridal in Youghal.

Paul, groomsmen and pageboy wore beautiful suits from Morley’s in Cork city.

Hair was by Audrey Cashman, a.k.a Upstyle Junkie, make-up by Liz McCarthy Make-up.

The couple with their stunning cake by Trace of Cakes. The Maryborough reception room was styled by To Have and To Hold.

The wedding reception was held in The Maryborough Hotel in Douglas. Guests were entertained by The Lounge man Conor O’Shea and magician Liam Sheehan.

Videography was from Event Videography.

Claire Buckley, from Tivoli, and Paul O’Sullivan, from Blarney, who now live in Glanmire.

The couple’s first dance was to Sky Full Of Stars by Coldplay.

The celebrations continued the next day with families and close friends at the Castle Bar in Glanmire, with entertainment by Emmo.

The couple flew out to the Maldives and Dubai for their honeymoon, to enjoy a break after all the planning

Claire said: “Overall, we had the most amazing day, we never stopped smiling… our cheeks were so sore!

“We were so lucky and grateful to have had everyone that we wanted there to celebrate with us, especially with no Covid restrictions in place, and everything went off so smoothly ... all the hard work that Paul and I had put into our wedding certainly paid off.”