Ballet brilliance... and plays aplenty

THAT perfect piece of festive enchantment, The Nutcracker, opens tonight at the Opera House, with a star cast, including the prima ballerina of Sofia State Ballet and her partner, glittering costumes, superb scenery, and some of the loveliest music ever written.

Alan Foley and Cork City Ballet have worked all the magic to create an unforgettable experience for young and old.

Until Saturday, at 8pm nightly, with an additional matinee on Saturday at 2.30pm. Booking is already heavy, so don’t delay.

The great Christy Moore will perform a special concert at the Opera House on Sunday night, in support of Cork Life Centre.

One of the true legends of Irish folk music, Christy’s long-standing relationship with Cork audiences goes back decades and his Leeside shows are inevitable sell-outs. The Cork Life Centre is an alternative education project for young people who cannot access their education in the mainstream secondary school system. See www.corklifecentre.org.

Opera House bookings on 021 427 0022 or www.corkoperahouse.ie.

Now running at the Everyman is Mike McCormack’s award-winning novel Solar Bones, adapted by Michael West, and featuring Stanley Townsend. Marcus Conway has come home to where everything seems normal, yet nothing is quite right. Poring obsessively over the details of his relationships, his world and his work as an engineer bring him closer to an understanding of how the things and people he loves have come together, and how they have and must inevitably come apart.

Directed by Lynne Parker. 8pm start. Post-show talk tonight, must end tomorrow night.

On Saturday, comedian Andrew Ryan returns to his home town and Everyman with his new show, Yes, I Just Said That, in which he has come to the conclusion that whatever goes wrong, it is somebody else’s fault! 8pm.

Booking for the Everyman on 021 450 1673 or www.everymancork.com.

The One Act Theatre Festival takes place at the Cork Arts Theatre from Wednesday to Friday, November 9-11. Theatre groups from around the country will gather over three nights to compete for the all-important points in their bid to reach the All-Ireland One Act Final. Adjudicator Paul Brenan will have the onerous task of deciding the winning play as welll as selecting the best actor, actress, and director.

“This is one of the highlights of our theatre calendar,” says festival director, James Horgan. The event always guarantees a wonderful night out for theatre-goers, with plenty of variety.” Wednesday brings Brideview Drama Group and Gunpowder Production; Thursday, Palace Players, Kilmeen, and Blue Hat; Friday, Carrig na bhFear and Camross. 8pm start each night. Booking: www.corkartstheatre.com or 021 450 5624.

Simon Broderick, one of Cork’s upcoming singer/musicians, has been having a busy time. I caught up with him at the Oliver Plunkett last Sunday where he and the Swing Bandits were adding to the fun of the jazz weekend.

In addition to a day job, and studying at the School of Music, he is keeping those vocal chords in practice. Tomorrow night he’s at Rearden’s, with Cosmic Funk, providing a range of sounds from Marvin Gaye to Motown.

I also spotted Declan Hassett in close confabulation with Mary Rose of Cupan Tae in the English Market the other day. A little bird whispers that Mr Hassett, longtime editor of this paper, and author of acclaimed productions like Sisters, and Jack, is working on a new play. We await it with interest.

Gaby Moreno and Ultan Conlon are in concert at the Glen Theatre in Banteer tomorrow night. Since moving to Los Angeles from her native Guatemala, singer-songwriter-producer Moreno has released six albums, and earned multiple Grammy nominations. Galway-born singer Conlon, with his four acclaimed albums to date, needs no introduction. Booking on 029 56239 or 087 755 8752.