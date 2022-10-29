Recipe: Vegan Chocolate and Raspberry Mousse Slice

"This chocolate and raspberry slice is vegan, but really delicious and should be enjoyed by everyone," says Mercy Fenton in her weekly column. "The dark chocolate mousse is rich and fluffy thanks to the vegan cream - it is also simple to make. Topped with a tart raspberry mousse, it really is an elegant dessert. Serve with fresh raspberries and enjoy."

Biscuit Base

Ingredients

200gr ginger nut biscuits

50gr 70% chocolate

60gr coconut oil

Method:

Line the base of an 8-inch loose-based tin with a disk of parchment paper and then barely oil the sides.

Blitz the ginger nut biscuits in a food processor until fine, or break up in a bag using a rolling pin.

Melt the chocolate and coconut oil together and add to the biscuit crumb, mix well until combined, press evenly and firmly onto the base of the prepared tin using the back of a spoon, chill until needed.

Chocolate Mousse

Ingredients

100gr 70% chocolate

50gr vegan cream

20gr sugar

120gr whipped vegan cream

Method:

Boil the cream and sugar over medium heat so the sugar dissolves.

Pour onto the chocolate and allow it to sit for a few minutes to allow the chocolate to melt.

Stir gently until smooth.

Allow to cool but not set.

Once cool, fold in the whipped cream, mix until evenly spread.

Next, pour into the prepared base and spread evenly with a small pallet knife.

Chill and prepare the raspberry puree.

Raspberry Puree

Ingredients

200gr raspberries, fresh or frozen

Juice of ½ an orange

Icing sugar

Method:

Gently poach all the raspberries in the orange juice until they just start to break down, add 1 or 2 tablespoons icing sugar.

Puree the raspberries and pass through a sieve with the back of a spoon.

Allow to cool.

Raspberry Mousse

Ingredients

200gr raspberry puree

50ml orange juice

1 tbsp corn flour

½ tsp agar flakes

150ml whipped vegan cream

Method:

Put the raspberry puree, orange juice, and agar in a pot.

Mix the corn flour with 3 tbsp water to make a paste and add it to the mix, stir well.

Whisk together, before cooking gently over medium heat, stir occasionally.

Once boiled for 1 minute remove from heat, allow to cool stirring occasionally.

Once at room temperature, add in whipped cream.

Spread over the chocolate mousse and then chill until set.

Serve from chilled and enjoy.

This tart will keep for 3 to 4 days chilled - ideally in an airtight container.