Recipe: Vegan Chocolate and Raspberry Mousse Slice

"This chocolate and raspberry slice is vegan, but really delicious and should be enjoyed by everyone," says Mercy Fenton in her weekly column. "The dark chocolate mousse is rich and fluffy thanks to the vegan cream - it is also simple to make. Topped with a tart raspberry mousse, it really is an elegant dessert. Serve with fresh raspberries and enjoy."
200gr ginger nut biscuits
50gr 70% chocolate
60gr coconut oil
- Line the base of an 8-inch loose-based tin with a disk of parchment paper and then barely oil the sides.
- Blitz the ginger nut biscuits in a food processor until fine, or break up in a bag using a rolling pin.
- Melt the chocolate and coconut oil together and add to the biscuit crumb, mix well until combined, press evenly and firmly onto the base of the prepared tin using the back of a spoon, chill until needed.
100gr 70% chocolate
50gr vegan cream
20gr sugar
120gr whipped vegan cream
- Boil the cream and sugar over medium heat so the sugar dissolves.
- Pour onto the chocolate and allow it to sit for a few minutes to allow the chocolate to melt.
- Stir gently until smooth.
- Allow to cool but not set.
- Once cool, fold in the whipped cream, mix until evenly spread.
- Next, pour into the prepared base and spread evenly with a small pallet knife.
- Chill and prepare the raspberry puree.
200gr raspberries, fresh or frozen
Juice of ½ an orange
Icing sugar
- Gently poach all the raspberries in the orange juice until they just start to break down, add 1 or 2 tablespoons icing sugar.
- Puree the raspberries and pass through a sieve with the back of a spoon.
- Allow to cool.
200gr raspberry puree
50ml orange juice
1 tbsp corn flour
½ tsp agar flakes
150ml whipped vegan cream
- Put the raspberry puree, orange juice, and agar in a pot.
- Mix the corn flour with 3 tbsp water to make a paste and add it to the mix, stir well.
- Whisk together, before cooking gently over medium heat, stir occasionally.
- Once boiled for 1 minute remove from heat, allow to cool stirring occasionally.
- Once at room temperature, add in whipped cream.
- Spread over the chocolate mousse and then chill until set.
- Serve from chilled and enjoy.
- This tart will keep for 3 to 4 days chilled - ideally in an airtight container.