Corkonians Abroad: I miss Cork, but Bali is my home for now...

I LEFT Ireland on a year out, taking a sabbatical from UCC in December, 2015. I had decided to travel for a year with a friend and we had a few countries in mind.

After having done my YTT training in Bali in 2013, I knew I wanted to return. The island is so nice, the people so friendly, it almost felt like home from home, an island but in the sun. So, after travelling through Australia, we found ourselves back in Bali and the rest is history!

I continued to extend my career break then got stuck here during the pandemic as the airport closed with travel restrictions. I found work to keep me going and have now since resigned from UCC, making Bali home for now.

HOW I SPEND MY DAYS

My life here is pretty balanced, I wake up to warm sunshine most days (except for rainy season) and work-out, whether that be bootcamp with a local trainer Eka and friends, or taking a private Muay Thai lesson at home with Rai. Breakfast is generally fresh tropical fruits, or a smoothie bowl, and some of the best coffee in the world is found here. I then ready myself for the day and pop on my scooter to drive to work.

In the evenings, I can be found watching a sunset at a local warung (small restaurant) at the beach, or gathering with friends, having food or a fresh coconut.

Aimie Mullins, who loves to explore the island on her time off.

A BEAUTIFUL COUNTRY

On weekends, I love to explore the island, visiting its many beautiful spots, beaches, waterfalls and temples. There are over 20,000 Temples in Bali. Some of these include water temples where people go for water cleansing rituals. But the most special day of the year in the Balinese Calendar, and something the world should embrace in my opinion, is Nyepi (Day of Silence). The period of total silence on the Island of the Gods. Everyone needs to stay home, shut the lights, and remain quiet. Nobody is allowed to be outside, all businesses are shut down, a night of darkness, where even the airport closes.

Bali is not only very relaxed, but a very accepting place and the Balinese are extremely welcoming. It’s important, like when living anywhere, to familiarise yourself with local ways, build a solid foundation, be informed, open your heart and mind and enjoy the magic.

MY WORK

I work in an architectural firm, Superset Design Studio, as a Procurement & Project Manager. Our company works on international high-end projects in collaboration with acclaimed professionals.

We create not only beautiful spaces, but also furniture design, lighting, art and bespoke accessories. My role is the management of the furniture and lighting production across Indonesia and Asia.

WHAT I WOULD DO BACK HOME

I definitely miss my family and friends back in Cork. It’s a big sacrifice that you make living abroad as an expat.

Aimie Mullins, works for an architectural firm.

If I was in Cork for a day, I would wake up in my sister Émilie’s home in Watergrasshill, with her hubby John and two kids Theo and Tillie. We’d head to O’Mahony’s for early brunch with my parents. Then make our way to Fitzgerald’s Park for some fun play activity and ice cream.

Take a walk through the city, head to the English Market to pick up some snacks, and then take a spin to Garrettstown beach for a picnic and walk. We’d wrap up the evening with some fresh fish and chips in Kinsale, and maybe a cheeky Kinsale G&T. Possibly then rope in a babysitter and head to one of Cork city’s hotspots for some cocktails.

MOST MEMORABLE MOMENT

My most memorable moment so far was the first Nyepi I experienced on the Balinese New Year’s Day of complete silence. Before the silence, there are colourful processions and purification ceremonies which take place on the coastlines. The famous ogoh-ogoh takes place across the island the night before Nyepi. Large, scary creatures depicting evil spirits and monsters are made by the local villages for weeks leading up to the ogoh-ogoh parade. They are then carried through the streets accompanied by lighting effects and music. This happens island-wide, to attract evil spirits from the island to the ogoh-ogohs.

The monsters are then destroyed and burnt to cleanse the island of evil spirits in preparation for the New Year.

Then, starting from sunrise to sunrise the following day, there is a day of complete silence across the island. This is the only place in the world where the government will shut down an airport for meditation and introspection!

Aimie Mullins, celebrating St Patrick's Day.

WHAT I MISS MOST

It goes without saying I miss my family dearly, my mum and dad, Elma and Bill Mullins, and my dear sister Émilie and her wonderful family. I still have my closest school friends in Cork, Emer O’Mahony and Lucy Feely. Not to mention my sidekick Jonathan Horgan, my bestie.

I’m blessed to have a great network of friends in the city, all of whom I can’t mention right now, but send you all my love.

I’m looking forward to a trip back home in the coming months, and squeezing the life out of my family. Whilst topping up on some Clonakilty fry-ups,Taytos and Tanora!