DR Phil Kieran helps fellow Corkman Bryan Downey, a 30-year-old sales rep and coffee truck owner, whose weight has spiralled out of control. With a hectic lifestyle and no time for proper meals or exercise, he is playing havoc with his health. At 29 stone, Bryan is extremely obese and would love to lose weight and be more active. Dr Phil drafts in a dietitian and an exercise physiologist.

How Long Will You Live?, airs on RTÉ1 tonight at 8.30pm