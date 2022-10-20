The cyber security tips that you and your children need to know

SHARING screen time with your child can be a wonderful opportunity to promote online safety in a fun and engaging way.
- Keep software up to date
- Avoid public wi-fi networks
- Check your digital footprint online - Google yourself, etc.
- Limit the Information you share and who you share it with
- Don’t believe everything you see and hear online
- Think before you cick!
- Always be very suspicious of emails, phone calls, messages and flyers
- Bottom line – Don’t open email from people you don’t know
- Know which links are safe and which are not – hover over a link to discover where it directs to
- Be suspicious of the emails sent to you in general – look and see where they came from and if there are grammatical errors