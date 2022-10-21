My Weekend: Seaside or forest are both favourite spots of mine

I’m a visual artist from Canada and have spent the past couple of years in-and-around County Cork.
I feel like I have the best of both worlds — forests and fresh water lakes set against the cliff-side coastlines and the sea.
Though I love how much spark the city has, access to wild spaces is really important to me. Exploring the land is actually a big part of the work I make, and I often weave things like dirt, grasses, wind, and rain into my installations. This usually means I’m working somewhat experimentally, which is intentional — I like being surprised by my process.
Cork seems to be a city that really encourages artistic experimentation. A space like The Guesthouse Project up on Shandon, for example, is an incredible hub of sonic and gastronomical play, among other ways of working.
The show, called ‘Drawing Connections’, gave 10 artists the opportunity to push boundaries by exploring an expanded definition of what makes a drawing; my image is made of mud, for example. Our pieces are responses to select work from The Crawford Art Gallery’s permanent collection, so it’s a really interesting intersection between various generations of artists, and institutions. The show’s on until November 3 at The Lord Mayor’s Pavillion in Fitzgeralds Park (Tuesday - Sunday, 11am - 5pm), and I’d encourage everyone to stop by!
It’s really hard for me to answer this question because my daily life is quite changeable and I relish not being able to predict one day — or one Friday — from the next!
I’m a night owl, so I generally let the larks sing their own song.
I would love to wait until winter and chase the northern lights up Iceland/ or Scandinavia-way. I’d bring a combination of family and friends.
Seaside or forest are both favourite spots of mine. I’m still discovering a lot about the county.
Yes, I do! My family is a little bit far away at the moment, but we do our best.
I think it can be great to make whatever ‘needs’ doing into something that sparks some interest or creativity. I suppose that turns something like cooking into a hobby!
Either works for me. I just cooked a mean Canadian Thanksgiving dinner, so maybe it’s the big celebrations that are my signature at the moment.
In keeping with the impossibility for me to plan a Friday night, the same is true for Sunday. Sunday often feels like other days of the week, which I actually quite enjoy.
It’s different every Monday!
I always have a number of projects on the go...I try to keep them under wraps until they’re ready!
- For more on Jamie’s work see: jamieashforth.com or on Instagram: jamie_ashforth
- For more on Sample Studios see: https://sample-studios.com/