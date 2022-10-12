I'm the fourth generation of my family to work at Cork's English Market

Eoin O’Mahony is the fourth generation of his family to work in the English Market - where O’Mahony Butchers have been trading since 1898

TELL us about yourself;

I’m Eoin O’Mahony of O’Mahony’s Butchers in the English Market. I’m the fourth generation of my family to work in the English Market, where we have been trading since 1898.

Where were you born?

Cork city.

Where do you live?

Turners Cross.

Best friend?

I have a few!

Earliest childhood memory?

Being given a banana by Siobhán, a former fruit and vegetable trader in the market, while shopping there with my mum.

Person you most admire?

David Attenborough.

Person who most irritates you?

It could be anyone if I’m hangry!

Where was your most memorable holiday?

A road trip around Azerbaijan and Georgia.

Favourite TV programme?

Better Call Saul.

Favourite radio show?

The BBC Food Programme.

Your signature dish if cooking?

It has to be Rose Veal Saltimbocca.

Favourite restaurant?

Pigalle on Barrack Street.

Last book you read?

We Don’t Know Ourselves by Fintan O’Toole.

Best book you read?

So far this year, it has to be Scoff by Pen Vogler.

Last album/CD/download you bought/ or last song you saved to Spotify?

Sasha’s Last Night on Earth.

Favourite song?

Jimmy Jazz by The Clash.

One person you would like to see in concert?

Robert Smith.

Do you have a pet?

I have two Blue Shorthair cats, named Clawdia and Snooks.

Morning person or night owl?

Morning person, formerly a night owl!

Your proudest moment?

Winning ‘shop of the year’ in the McKenna Guides.

Spendthrift or saver?

Saver.

Name one thing you would improve in your area in which you live?

More priority for active travel modes.

What makes you happy?

Quiet, early morning cycles and walks.

How would you like to be remembered?

I’d like to be remembered as someone who kept the small local butcher shop going, through good times and bad.

What else are you up to at the moment?

I’m currently making and eating new products from fantastic Free Range Rare Breed Pork produced by the Irish Pig Society.