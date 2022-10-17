Six great homes for sale now in East Cork seaside town

FOR some of us, the town’s name brings back memories of trips to the merries on the annual school tour. For others, it evokes recollections of work in places like Youghal carpets, and older readers will recall the exciting days of train trips to the beach, when leaving the confines of the city was a rare and wondrous adventure.

Today, Youghal has a thriving seasonal tourist trade and growing day-tripper trade, and every convenience imaginable for its residents, including all major supermarket chains, excellent schools, Redbarn and Claycastle blue flag beaches and the 1.9km boardwalk.

The history of the town tells tales of Oliver Cromwell and Walter Raleigh, the sensitively maintained Alms houses on the Main Street from the 1600, gorgeous architecture, the iconic clock tower, the old town walls and the stunning St Marys Collegiate church, the oldest church in Ireland (802 years and counting).

With the Ironman festival, chamber orchestra, arts centre and cinema, the town has everything to offer to those hoping to live there.

With that in mind, I went to see six properties currently on sale in the town. Everything from the retirement home to the investment property, a Georgian sea front terrace, and a luxury villa. Youghal, with the city around 40 minutes’ drive away, has still got some fantastic offers and value.

Carleton Village, Youghal.

1. Lap of Luxury: 91 Carleton Village, €395,000

Having viewed this four-bed, four-bathroom villa, I had to ask the estate agent Catriona if the advertised price of €395,000 was correct!

This stunning home in an exclusive gated community boasts views to die for, not only from the sitting and dining areas but from the master bedroom, which comes complete with balcony, and also from the second bedroom.

The sharp lay-out and modern appliances with glass and chrome finishes make this house clean and crisp and yet warm thanks to the neutral colour scheme and natural light.

You have a private gateway and drive to this house and the maintenance fee covers everything from the swimming pool and tennis courts, to streamed television channels and security, and the external painting of your home and even the lawn cutting.

A tree-lined walkway brings you from the gated community to the centre of town within 10 minutes, if you fancy a walk.

This villa is extraordinarily good value for the luxury on offer, but there is one catch. Pets are not allowed, which will narrow the market somewhat, but make it the perfect purchase for some.

Your contact for this villa is Catriona at Bloomfields Property on 024/90044.

https://www.daft.ie/for-sale/detached-house-91-carleton-village-youghal-co-cork/4250310

Rock Cottage in Youghal

2. A Sweet Cottage, Rock Cottage, Upper Strand, €300,000

This is a beautiful three-bedroom, two-bathroom period home by the sea

This house was built at the same time as the railway (1865-1870) and the stunning features on the façade have been lovingly maintained.

The current owner completed a full refurbishment, moving the bedrooms to the ground floor and the kitchen, dining and sitting area to the upper level, so you can get the best of the sea views. There is a side entrance giving access to a back yard.

Whether it’s watching the sun going down in the evening or listening to the waves crashing on the rocky shore, the roof terrace makes this home a special one-off, perfect for someone looking for modern living within classical design. The BER rating is D2.

Your contact for more details is Diarmuid at Keogh Auctioneers on 024/92505.

https://ckeogh.ie/property/rock-cottage-upper-strand-youghal-co-cork/

Assumpta, Pearse Street, Youghal.

3. An Old Beauty, Assumpta, Pearce Street, €398,000

Built in 1800, this property has five bedrooms and four bathrooms and extends over 158m², at Pearce Square in the centre of town.

The owners, having modernised the home, have kept many of the period features. The house boasts a bright entrance and large reception rooms, a modern kitchen, solar panels, and the bedrooms have been beautifully decorated.

There is a gate into the private yard which is south facing. The estate agent tells me that the roof is good and the property is BER exempt.

This is a large, bright family home within a stone’s through of the beach. You get a lot of house for the asking price of €398,000.

Your contact for more information is Fiona Hennessy at Sherry Fitzgerald on 024/92595.

https://www.daft.ie/for-sale/semi-detached-house-assumpta-pearse-square-youghal-co-cork/3940419

6, Friars Street, Youghal.

4. A Place With Potential, 6 Friars Street Mews, €135,000

With three bedrooms and one bathroom and over 72m², this property could be perfect for the first time buyer or for someone interested in getting into the rental market. (Youghal has been put in with Midleton local electoral area as a Rent Pressure Zone).

Look past the clutter and see the potential. This is well situated just behind the cinema in an enclave of 11 houses. It was used as a rental property until recently and it is predicted it could fetch €1,200 per calendar month.

Most of the houses in Friars Mews are rental properties and the location is perfect for working in the town and it is within walking distance of the blue flag beach.

With a 10% deposit, this house could be serviced with a mortgage of around €460 per month, making it a sound investment.

Your contact for this property is Conor at DNG Spillane on 021/4812397.

https://www.daft.ie/for-sale/terraced-house-6-friar-street-mews-friar-street-youghal-co-cork/4046849

3, Gibraltar Street, Youghal, is a period gem for €330,000 - see No.5

5. A Period Gem With Sea Views, 3 Gibraltar Terrace, €330,000

This has three bedrooms and two bathrooms and extends over. 121m².

This gorgeous period property looks directly out to sea and the views are just spectacular.

Whether it’s watching the dolphins swimming or the sun glistening on the waves, the views alone make this house worth considering.

There are two receptions rooms to the front with large windows making the most of the property’s assets.

Two of the three bedrooms enjoy views from the front of the house so you can wake up to the sunrise every day.

The lay-out is best described as ‘quirky’ in my opinion and some of the best features of a period home, like the window shutters, have been removed, however, they could easily be replaced. The tiled floor at the entrance and the inner doors hark back to the original design and grandeur of these houses.

The homes on this row are owner-occupied and No.3 would be perfect as a permanent residence or holiday home.

Your contact is Catriona at Bloomfields on 024/90044.

https://www.daft.ie/for-sale/terraced-house-3-gibraltar-terrace-lighthouse-road-youghal-co-cork/4003342

Quarry Road, Youghal, is a fine bungalow on sale for €300,000 - see No.6

6. A Bungalow for a Family, Quarry Road, €300,000

This beautiful family home has three bedrooms and a bathroom 1 bath 88m².

The 1970s bungalow is a five-minute drive from the centre of town and has gorgeous views of the sea from its high elevation.

The garden has been lovingly maintained and the driveway gives this property privacy.

There is loads of room for a swing set if a family wanted to set up home here, and the gardening enthusiast is spoilt for choice.

The rooms are a fine size as with most 1970s bungalows and the large windows and double doors make the house light and airy.

There is only a BER of F on this house, so insulation would be a worthwhile investment and the kitchen needs modernising.

A perfect family home in a lovely location with room for expansion if needed.

Your contact is Brian Gleeson on 058/44200.

https://www.daft.ie/for-sale/detached-house-quarry-road-youghal-co-cork/4246987