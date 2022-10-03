Six unusual homes on sale in Cork right now... there's even a castle

LET us leave the three-bed semi aside for a moment, and look at some of the interesting and unusual properties that can be found around our gorgeous county for the discerning buyer.

Whether it’s a view to die for, a special summer home, or even a castle, these six properties can all be found in the Rebel County right now.

1. Way Out West, €280,000

Our first interesting property, which is being marketed as a summer home, is in the glorious area of Allihies.

This 100-year-old stone house is so deceptive from the outside. The current owner gutted the place to make a four-bedroom home with open plan living and dining area.

The interior of the property at Allihies, on sale for €280k

The stone fireplace (stone sourced locally) makes a beautiful feature and the high vaulted ceiling allows buckets of light in.

A flight of spiral staircase leads to the mezzanine and master bedroom, while the bathroom boasts a Jacuzzi bath.

It took me exactly 25 seconds to walk from the front door to the shoreline!

The view from the property takes in the headland, Cahara Mountains, the Coppermines, and at the top of the hill the village of Allihies, which is walking distance away.

It took me 15 minutes to drive into Castletownbere. The wi-fi was excellent, and the dry stone store room could easily be turned into an office or guest annex if needed.

This home is on the market with JJ O’ Sullivan for €280,000.

https://www.daft.ie/for-sale/detached-house-ballydonegan-lower-allihies-co-cork/3929072

Ferryview House in Kinsale, for sale at €600,000.

2. A Kinsale Opportunity, €600,000

The second property is in my home town of Kinsale - Ferryview House, at the Worlds End, built in 1820.

Over the years, myself and other locals have hoped a buyer would appear and bring this pile back to its former glory. That those period bowed windows would again glint in the sun, and the glamour and style of days gone by would be restored to this historic area of the town.

Alas, it was not to be. We watched as chunks of the stonework landed on the ground as we hurried past, while ivy reclaimed the slate.

Perhaps it is too late to save this building. However, if you wish to make the purchase and knock the current one, planning permission has been sought and granted to level the site and replace the three storey with a four-storey dwelling. The views are panoramic.

Ferryview is on the market with Coughlan Downing for €600,000.

https://www.daft.ie/for-sale/detached-house-ferryview-house-worlds-end-kinsale-co-cork/3658448

Gortnalickey, Baltimore, a property that has views of Roaring Water Bay.

3. Baltimore Bolthole, €200,000

Our third property is situated in the Gortnalickey area, outside Baltimore.

Before the current structure puts you off, let me tell you that not only is this pre-famine building situated on an island accessed by a little bridge, is also looks out over Roaring water Bay.

As it is derelict, it would surely qualify for the government grant of €50,000 if the purchaser plans on using it as their primary residence?

The auctioneer tells me planning permission shouldn’t be an issue as the stone structure is already there and, with a half-acre site, there is certainly room to transform this into a gorgeous home with enviable views.

Details about grants are available on gov.ie or ask your local councillor to put you in touch with your local housing officer.

Baltimore is only three miles away and the bustling town of Skibbereen only five miles distance.

Your contact for this €200,000 property is Charles McCarthy on 028/21533

https://www.charlesmccarthy.com/property/gortnalickey-ringarogy-baltimore-p00-0000/

A property at Ballycrovane near Eyeries. Sitting on a 3 acre site.

4. Eye-catcher in Eyeries, €175,000

This property needs a full renovation ,but maybe the asking price of €175,000 will spark interest in this well-located home on three acres.

This house at Ballycrovane, near Eyeries, is well over 100 years old and, as far as we can tell, has only had two owners. It was last occupied in 2014.

Picture of the view from the adjacent pier.

Across the road is an old, tall Ogham stone and down the road is Ballycrovane pier, where Beara boat tours leave from. A boat or canoe would be a lovely addition to the peaceful surroundings, and with three acres the possibilities are endless.

There’s a store room and a dry outhouse across from the gravel parking area, and the main house is surrounded by trees.

The fireplace could be made into a beautiful feature in this traditional style home.

The property is between the villages of Ardgroom and Eyeries and is 11km from the fishing town of Castletownbere. Work is needed but the asking price will make this a very attractive purchase for some.

Contact Susan O Sullivan on 064/6641604

https://www.daft.ie/for-sale/detached-house-ballycrovane-eyeries-co-cork/4086834

Monkstown castle.

5. An Actual Castle, €800,000

To call Monkstown Castle ‘interesting’ would be an understatement. If I won the lottery, this is the one I would buy. Can you see yourself with the tricolour flying on top your castle while you call to your man or woman servant (life partner or idle teenager) to lower the draw bridge for the postman? I bet you can.

This castle was built in 1639 by a woman called Anastacia to show her love for the man in her life, namely John Archdeacon.

Unfortunately, when he returned back to Monkstown after fighting in the Spanish Wars, he made the mistake of assuming the n wly-erected castle meant that the enemy had taken over the area and began to bomb the home Anastacia had lovingly built.

Thankfully, due to a bad aim, bad range, or bad eyesight, only one cannonball reached the castle and the building stood firm.

Over the centuries, the castle was occupied by a Captain Plunkett, a Colonel Huncks, the Archbishop of Armagh, and the Bernard Shaws, to mention but a few. More recently is was an army barracks and a clubhouse.

Restoration work began in 2007 and the castle now stands bone dry, re-roofed, and ready for the next phase.

Two builders have given quotes above €1 million to get the castle fully restored. So, for perhaps a grand total of €2million and some change, you would have your own 10-bed 10- bath towering fortification to pass pn as a legacy to your descendants.

When you consider what basic houses in areas of Dublin go for, Monkstown Castle could be considered a bargain.

Contact Stephen Clarke of REA O Donoghue and Clarke at 021/4251010.

https://www.myhome.ie/residential/brochure/monkstown-castle-the-demesne-monkstown-co-cork-monkstown-cork/3597524

The old school master's house on Cape Clear.

6. Island Life, €400,000

Are you sitting comfortably, and have you your homework done? Our last property is the school master’s house on the beautiful island of Cape Clear.

It’s a 2-bedroom and 1-bathroom Victorian home that was used as a summerhouse up to recently. The house sits on half and acre in the middle of the island and boasts views that can only be described as spectacular.

Sitting on the patio area looking out to the Fastnet is a hobby most of us would happily take up.

There is a separate chalet that can be used as a guest house or maybe a home office.

This two-bed property is set back from the road allowing for privacy. The agent Charles McCarthy is waiting on the BER but personally I think the views would keep a body warm all year round!

A beautiful home for island life, with the village of Baltimore and the tourist town of Schull only a short ferry ride away.

Charles McCarthy on 028/21533 has this home on the market.

https://www.daft.ie/for-sale/detached-house-the-masters-house-cape-clear-co-cork/3969142