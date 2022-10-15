Dermot Bannon is back with more incredible homes

Now the master of the genre is back centre stage in a new series of Dermot Bannon’s Incredible Homes on RTÉ1 Sunday October 16 at 9.30pm.
He takes to the road once more, this time to explore architecture and design in Spain and Scotland that will take your breath away - and perhaps give you a few pointers to your own home,
In Scotland, Dermot takes the high road (and also the low road) to explore Scottish architecture. From Edinburgh to Glasgow, from the Isle of Skye to the Highlands, he discovers how mother nature plays a huge part in Scottish design.
However, Dermot starts his series in Spain, as he travels to Catalonia, and just beyond, to explore the architecture and see how people’s homes can influence their lifestyles.
First up, he visits the Matarraña Forest, for what has to be one of the most beautifully designed houses he has visited. Christian Bourdais had a dream to create an architectural theme park, and Solo House is the second completed holiday home on this 250-acre site.
From here, Dermot travels to Barcelona to explore the streets and buildings. He talks to Joan Clos, mayor of Barcelona for eight years, who won a RIBA gold medal for his celebrated urban design.
An hour from Barcelona, in the medieval town of Olot, Dermot meets Michelin star chef Fina Puigdevall and her three daughters. He visits their home, Horizon House, and their restaurant.
Designed by architects RCR, Dermot is wowed by the structure of Horizon House (lined entirely by corten steel and glass), but is even more wowed by what’s inside.
Dermot doesn’t have to travel too far to his next house. Owned and designed by Arnaud Verjés, Retina House was supposed to be a summer retreat for him and his family but during lockdown, they make it their permanent home.