Dermot Bannon is back with more incredible homes

HOUSING, property, interior design... where you live is a constant talking point in Ireland, and the subject of a glut of TV shows.

Now the master of the genre is back centre stage in a new series of Dermot Bannon’s Incredible Homes on RTÉ1 Sunday October 16 at 9.30pm.

He takes to the road once more, this time to explore architecture and design in Spain and Scotland that will take your breath away - and perhaps give you a few pointers to your own home,

In Scotland, Dermot takes the high road (and also the low road) to explore Scottish architecture. From Edinburgh to Glasgow, from the Isle of Skye to the Highlands, he discovers how mother nature plays a huge part in Scottish design.

From an 800-year-old castle to sustainable, customised kit houses on the Isle of Skye, from the quirkiest house in Edinburgh to Charles Rennie Mackintosh and Margaret Macdonald’s Hill House, he reveals Scotland is bursting with incredible historical and contemporary architecture.

However, Dermot starts his series in Spain, as he travels to Catalonia, and just beyond, to explore the architecture and see how people’s homes can influence their lifestyles.

First up, he visits the Matarraña Forest, for what has to be one of the most beautifully designed houses he has visited. Christian Bourdais had a dream to create an architectural theme park, and Solo House is the second completed holiday home on this 250-acre site.

From here, Dermot travels to Barcelona to explore the streets and buildings. He talks to Joan Clos, mayor of Barcelona for eight years, who won a RIBA gold medal for his celebrated urban design.

Dermot has the honourv of stepping inside one of Gaudi’s incredible apartments in Casa Milà. Owned by the Gaudi Trust, it is the first time Tere Iglasias Rovira, born here 72 years ago and who has lived here all her life, has allowed cameras into her home. Dermot discovers a nest of Gaudi delights.

An hour from Barcelona, in the medieval town of Olot, Dermot meets Michelin star chef Fina Puigdevall and her three daughters. He visits their home, Horizon House, and their restaurant.

Designed by architects RCR, Dermot is wowed by the structure of Horizon House (lined entirely by corten steel and glass), but is even more wowed by what’s inside.

Dermot doesn’t have to travel too far to his next house. Owned and designed by Arnaud Verjés, Retina House was supposed to be a summer retreat for him and his family but during lockdown, they make it their permanent home.