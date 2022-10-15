Wedding of the Week: Cork couple tie the knot - 10 years to the day they first started to date

WHEN Aoife Goulding and Kevin Board got wed - it marked exactly 10 years to the day from when they first starting dating.

Aoife, from Rochestown, and Kevin, from Ballinlough, live in Rochestown - they are our Wedding of the Week couple.

Aoife Goulding with maid of honour Michelle Goulding and bridesmaid Tracy Casey.

Kevin explained how they first met: “We met at our friend’s 18th birthday party in November, 2010. We started dating on July 22, 2012 - exactly 10 years between starting dating to the day we got married.

“We got engaged on June 14, 2017, on Irish Ferries, travelling from Rosslare to Roscoff, on the Oscar Wilde ship.”

The couple wed at St Columba’s Church, Douglas.

Aoife Goulding and Kevin Board at St Columba’s Church, Douglas, where they were married.

Aoife purchased her dress from Vows in Blarney. Her shoes were from JJ-House, she wore a Tennis Bracelet from Keanes Jewellers, make-up was done by Niamh Murphy, hair was by Julie’s Hair Salon in Togher. The bridesmaids’ hair was done by Louise Goulding in Carrigaline.

Kevin’s suit was rented from Morley’s in Cork city, it was a two-tone morning suit with royal blue ties for the groomsmen. Shoes were purchased from Best Menswear in Mahon Point.

All of their key family members were at the wedding, as well as guests who travelled from the UK, Scotland and Colombia.

Kevin Board and best man Brian Goulding and groomsman Daniel Freyne.

Alex Goulding, Ryan Goulding, and James Casey were the page boys. Emily Goulding, Niamh Casey, and Caoimhe Goulding were the flowergirls.

The wedding car was driven by Keith Goulding - Aoife’s eldest brother.

Melissa Craig from Partybands was the ceremony singer.

Aoife and Kevin outside their wedding venue, The Oriel House Hotel in Ballincollig. The couple were full of praise for wedding co-ordinator Elaine Gantly and all the team.

The reception was held at the Oriel House Hotel, Ballincollig: “We couldn’t have asked for any better.”

Magician Gerard Kearney entertained the guests. The couple had a 3-tier storyline cake made by Brian Roche of Bakerboy Cakes. Wedding stationary was by Wedding Scribblers. Flowers were from To Have And To Hold.

They got two thrones for the top table, rented from Electric Party Rentals, and had a Magic Selfie Mirror rented from Ted Dunne Entertainment.

Aoife Goulding and Kevin Board, who live in Rochestown, were married this summer at St Columba’s Church, Douglas. Pictures: Bismark

The Brightsides were the Wedding Band, and DJ was Bertie. Their first song was Lifehouse - You And Me.

Kevin recalled: “The most memorable part of our wedding was having friends and family back together after a number of years apart.”

Mark Farrell from Bismark was the photographer, and Colin Hickey of Orchid Pictures did video.