Wedding of the Week: 11 years together... our wedding day was a dream

A COUPLE who met through a mutual friend were married recently after 11 years together.

Katherine Sutton, from Kilcully, and Daniel Lee, from Donoughmore, were married on July 30 at St Mary’s Church in Waterloo.

They feature in this week's Wedding of the Week.

The bride and groom with their wedding party.

Katherine told us how they first met: “We have been together for 11 years and first met through mutual friends. After one year together, we decided to travel to Australia and stay there together for two years.

“When we returned, Daniel was offered a job in the UK so for four years we made it work, travelling back and forth as I had my job here. We didn’t let it get between us. He’s my absolute best friend!”

The couple, who live in Kilcully, got engaged back in 2019.

“Daniel surprised me at home when I walked through the door,” said Katherine.

Their special day was held at St Mary’s Church in Waterloo.

Katherine and Daniel outside St Mary's Church in Waterlool where they were married.

The bride wore a dress from Vows in Blarney, while the suits were from Red Church on Drawbridge Street, Cork city.

Shoes were from Cinderella’s Closet. Hair clip was by Azure. Make-up was by Christine O’Connor in Ballincollig, while hair was Tanya Anderson, who travelled from Kilkenny.

The photography was by Barry and Robert from Bismark.

The couple at St Mary's Church Waterloo where they said their vows.

Flowers were by Elizabeth Cott of Wonderous Weddings, and the cake was by Trace of Cakes in Ballincollig.

Joining them on the day were the bride’s mother Joan Lewis, Daniel’s father Tony Lee. Bride’s sister Sarah Sutton, and Daniel’s sister Sarah Lee and brother Christopher Lee and Katherine’s nephew Sam Kandisayi.

Katherine’s cousin David Lewis was an absolute massive support and help on the day.

The couple had their wedding reception in The Kingsley Hotel.

Father John O Donovan, who celebrated the wedding, “was absolutely amazing and it was a beautiful service”.

Lisa Finn, the church singer, was also “outstanding”.

The couple had their wedding reception at The Kingsley Hotel - “It was a dream,” the bride said.

Entertainment was by band Electric Circus and they had the dance floor packed all night.

The car was from All Events Limousines

The couple had their first dance to Boy Meets Girl - Waiting For A Star To Fall.

Cutting the cake make by Trace of Cakes.

Summing up the highlight of the day, Katherine said: “After the past two years, having all our loved ones in one place and being able to celebrate with us, and finally seeing family and friends that travelled from Australia, London, Edinburgh and Belfast.”