6 dream bargain homes on sale now in West Cork town

I’VE lived in close to a dozen houses that needed work of some description, be that structural or cosmetic. In fact, the house I have now had a pig feed store where my kitchen is!

Suffice to say I have an idea or two (and the bruises to prove it!) when it comes to property.

In recent weeks, I have been highlighting various properties for sale around Cork city and county that are relatively cheap - under €200,000 or €300,000.

During my inquiries, I noticed there were an awful lot of good properties for sale at affordable prices in the West Cork town of Bantry.

With more people working remotely, perhaps this is a town that could become popular for homebuyers?

I therefore sourced six properties in the Bantry area which may suit potential buyers at whatever stage in their lives they may be, including a town house, an apartment with good rental opportunity, a derelict house with potential, a detached modern home, a country residence and a seven-bed pile overlooking the bay.

Why move to Bantry?

Well, there’s Bantry Bay and its fresh mussels, Bantry House, the famous market on Fridays, food festivals, the planned multi-cultural festival for 2023, the chamber music festival, literary festivals... the list goes on.

You have every type of water sport in the bay, with rowing and sailing clubs, trips to Garnish Island and Bere Island, and my favourite, a day on Whiddy Island. Ferries leave from the local pier daily.

Golf enthusiasts can enjoy many courses, and walkers are spoilt for choice, with Sheep’s head and The Beara Way and many loop walks. There’s even a walking festival in June.

The town has excellent primary schools and secondary schools, won best kept town in 2020, boasts lovely cafes and traditional shops as well as a new SuperValu.

Local Danny Collins, who happens to be the County Cork Mayor, tells me how proud he is of the town, its people and the warm welcome it affords to all visitors.

In short, Bantry has it all.

Nicholas O Sullivan, who has been an estate agent in the area since 1976, having carried on the business from his father, says the market is difficult for those trying to get on the ladder, but it remains buoyant and fast-paced.

Here are the six properties I sourced...

1. A derelict three-bed house in the townland of Coomhola, between Bantry and Glengarriff, €120,000

This is in a gorgeous area with streams and rivers, church, crèche and primary school.

The owner of this home died several years ago and the roof and floor need replacing, but this house has loads of potential if you are the type willing to put in the hard graft.

A three-bed house in the townland of Coomhola, between Bantry and Glengarriff, for €120,000

Behind all the clutter and briars is a fine- sized house with a nice sun room and a wooden domed ceiling in the lounge.

The engineer’s report will be important, but with imagination and elbow grease, this could be resurrected into a fine property.

The house may be eligible for the Croí Cónaithe grant (up to €50k). Find information on this at gov.ie or ask your local representative to put you in touch with the vacant homes officer.

The property can be seen at https://www.myhome.ie/residential/brochure/bahana-coorycommane-coomhola-bantry-co-cork/4638423 - contact agent Steve Bowden on 087/4068070 for more details about this property.

This townhouse is on a street behind the main road in Bantry, and for sale at €165,000.

2. Townhouse on a street behind the main road in Bantry, €165,000

This three-bedroom home was recently refurbished, having been rented out for several years. It has an enclosed yard and comes with a BER of D2 and is on 84 square metres.

It has on-street parking only and the house is walking distance from amenities. It has a new kitchen, lovely glass doors and is ready to move into. It could be a rental opportunity or retirement home .

Again, an engineer’s report would be important here.

See . https://www.daft.ie/for-sale/terraced-house-glengarriff-road-bantry-bantry-co-cork/8812 - your contact for this house is Nicholas O’Sullivan at 027/51428

An apartment in town, on sale for €165,000

3. Apartment in town, €165,000

Our third property is a two-bed two-bathroom apartment with a BER of D1 smack bang in the middle of town.

Situated just behind the cinema, this would be an excellent rental investment in my opinion.

The maintenance fee of €800 per annum includes refuse, insurance, etc. It has recently been decorated and is in turn-key condition.

Note - the yard is a communal area which may not suit some.

See https://www.myhome.ie/residential/brochure/tower-street-bantry-co-cork/4638839 - contact Steve Bowden of Bowden Estates on 087/4068070 for more details.

4. Country living in style, €425,000

Next we are going out of town to an area called Derrynafinchin, and this three-bedroom, two-bathroom property.

It is county living at its best. The views are stunning, the kitchen is to die for and the site is huge. The current owners use part of it to grow their own produce.

There is grass growing in the middle of the road beyond the house and the mist was hanging over the mountain when I was there, giving a mystical feel.

It took me 14 minutes to drive to Ballylickey from the front gate and a further five minutes to get to Bantry town, so you won’t be walking to the shop, but this house is gorgeous and the land that comes with it is a bonus.

Note - it is currently under offer of €390,000.

See https://www.harringtonestates.ie/allproperties/006092%2FDH - your contact to arrange a viewing is office manager Laura at Harrington Estates on 027/51553.

A large family home, on sale for. €600,000

5. Large family home, €600,000

This is a seven-bedroom, five-bathroom property once used as a B&B but now converted back to a family home.

It was originally built by a Dutch family and the current owners have repainted and re-carpeted it for the sale. The views, from every room, even on the wet and windy day I was there, are breath-taking. The large windows make the house light and airy and inviting.

There is a separate entrance and self-contained area, which I think would be perfect for an apartment or Airbnb offering an income. It could also be used as an annex for visiting family or the teenager that wants independence with the convenience of having mammy upstairs.

This house is walking distance from town and has a high elevation, giving privacy to the two-acre plot. Perhaps this extra land could be used for a family to build on?

Note - the main entrance is at the top of some steps so anyone with mobility issues might want to keep that in mind.

See https://www.daft.ie/for-sale/detached-house-blas-na-mara-cappanaloha-bantry-co-cork/4032000 - your contact is Mary Cotter at Irish Rural Homes on 08/7399250

Bantry property on sale for €415,000.

6. Modern family home, €415,000

Our final home is the jewel in the crown for me for anyone looking to buy a big and modern family home. No. 24, Ard Na Gréine is a four-bedroom, three- bath detached home in a sought after area.

The small estate of houses here is throwing distance from the schools and it took me just eight minutes to walk into the centre of town. The estate was spotlessly clean and quiet and owner occupied.

There is a green play area to the front visible to all the houses, for those that like to keep an eye on proceedings.

There was great thought put into the design of this house with regard to storage, heating, and air conditioning. There is a a massive dining area - I measured it at 19ft long - beside the well laid out kitchen with all modern appliances.

The office has plenty of sockets and the utility room has loads of storage.

The estate is quiet and the back garden isn’t visible to other neighbours. There are gates at either side of the house offering security and privacy.

https://www.daft.ie/for-sale/detached-house-24-rd-na-greine-bantry-co-cork/3985099 - your contact is Nicholas O Sullivan on 027/51428 or 086/1706256.