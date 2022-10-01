Wedding of the Week: Dreams came true for Cork couple 

“WE’RE the best of friends, always have been. We make each other laugh all the time, even when we’re annoying each other.”

So said Leah Spillane-Kearney, who wed Cian Kearney in a magical wedding day earlier this summer.

They feature in our Wedding of the Week.

Leah Spillane and Cian Kearney.

Leah’s from Cathedral Road and Cian is from Ballyvolane. The couple now own a home in Glanmire.

The duo have been together since 2012, they met at Cian’s 21st birthday party.

They got engaged during lockdown on June 4, 2020, and were married on July 31 in a spiritual ceremony in Powerscourt House in County Wicklow.

The bride wore a dress that was a custom Millanova dress, bought in Verona Bridal in Belfast, alterations were done by Urata Designs in Ballincollig. She wore an embellished headband by Aura Designs.

Best Man was Evan Kearney, while Maid of honour was Victoria Spillane. Groomsmen were Christopher O’Callaghan, Cian O’Donovan, Michael Taylor, and David Linehan, and bridesmaids were Shaunagh Brereton, Nichole Desmond, Gemma O’Mahony and Niamh Egan.

Make-up was by her best friend and bridesmaid Shaunagh Brereton, while hair was by Christine Murphy from The Powder Room Girls in Dublin.

The suits were from Suit Distributors in Cork. Cian’s suit had burnt orange strips throughout, tying in with the theme of the wedding which was champagne and burnt orange.

The Bouquet and Buttonhole were by Mermaid Florist in Bray.

Leah Spillane with her bridesmaids.

The couple’s parents, Stephen and Therese Spillane and Kevin Kearney and Paula Whitley, were there, as well as Paula and Therese’s partners, and Cian’s brother Evan and Leah’s sister Victoria joined them.

Recalling the ceremony, officiated by Sandra Losty from Spiritual Ceremonies Ireland, Leah said: “She made the whole day, she was incredible! We had two gorgeous and meaningful readings read by both our godmothers.

“We did a few different things, we did a hand- fasting ritual with coloured ribbons which have different meanings for each colour. We did a ring blessing at the start, when our bridal party and parents surrounded us and put their blessings onto our rings.

“We also had a string quartet who were magical and played every song we picked to perfection throughout the ceremony and drinks reception. They’re the Avoca Quartet from Dublin, lead by Denice Doyle, the most gorgeous of people inside and out.”

The bride and groom at Powerscourt House.

The reception was hosted outside on a very hot and sunny day in Powerscourt House & Gardens. Catering was by Orlaith Roe from Feast Catering. The cake was by MsCupcakeCork from Fermoy. They had a DJ and Sax player from DJ & Sax, Dublin. Their first song was to Dreams by Gabrielle.