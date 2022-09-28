Cork pastry chef launches new book featuring 140 dessert recipes

Ballymaloe Desserts: the simplicity of its title belies the decades of almost scholastic study in the art of the perfect sweet course.
- Put the sugar, cold water and sweet geranium leaves into a pan and place on a medium heat. Bring to a boil and simmer for 2 minutes.
- Meanwhile, peel the apples with a vegetable peeler, keeping a good round shape. Quarter them, remove the core and trim the ends. Slice each quarter into 5-mm/¼-inch thick moon-shaped segments.
- Add the apples to the hot syrup, keeping the heat at medium. Cut a circle of baking paper just large enough to fit the pan, snip a small hole in the centre and cover the fruit with it. Bring to a simmer and poach until the slices of apple are tender. This usually takes 5–10 minutes, depending on the variety of apple.
- A few minutes before the end of cooking, add the blackberries. When the apples are tender, remove the pan from the heat and allow to cool. Juices from the berries will gradually stain the apple a beautiful purple colour. Serve chilled with praline, vanilla, caramel or honeycomb ice cream.
- Preheat the oven to 130°C/265°F/Gas Mark 1. Cover a large baking sheet with baking paper and use a pencil to draw three 18-cm/7-inch diameter circles on the paper. Flip the paper over so the pencil is on the underside.
- Sift the instant coffee powder and 2 teaspoons of icing (confectioners’) sugar together and set aside.
- Place the egg whites and 170 g/6 oz (1 cups) of icing sugar into the spotlessly clean bowl of an electric stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment. Begin whisking at medium speed. After about 1 minute, increase the speed to full and whisk until the mixture forms stiff peaks, about 10 minutes.
- Gently fold the coffee and sugar mixture into the stiff meringue, let it sit for about 30 seconds and fold once more. In this time the coffee powder will begin to dissolve into the meringue.
- Transfer some of the mixture to a piping (pastry) bag and pipe twelve small meringue kisses on the lined baking sheet. Evenly spread the remaining meringue in three thin disks, using the pencil circles as a guide. Bake for about 1 hour until crisp and set. When the meringue is cooked it will lift easily away from the baking paper. Allow to cool completely.