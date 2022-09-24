Sat, 24 Sep, 2022 - 07:00

Father and son take a musical tour of Cork

The duo, talented singers and musicians, will be travelling in their beloved campervan for the new TV series
Breanndán and Cormac Ó Beaglaoich on Dursey Island in new TG series Slí na mBeaglaoich, which starts tomorrow at 9.30pm

John Dolan

FATHER-and-son musicians Breanndán Ó Beaglaoich and Cormac Begley take a tour of Cork when they start another epic trek around Ireland in a new series tomorrow (Sunday, September 23).

Virtuoso singer and accordionist Breanndán and concertina player Cormac are again teaming up for Slí na mBeaglaoich, which starts on TG4 at 9.30pm.

This time around, they will travel in their beloved campervan along a stunning route through Cork all the way to Wicklow, immersing themselves in the rich musical and cultural tapestry of the region.

They take on a route through four of Ireland’s most stunning coastal counties, in search of great stories, tunes, songs and of course, meeting with some incredible characters.

The duo set off from their home in Kerry towards West Cork in tomorrow’s opener. Starting out their journey at the Top of Coom, they meet singer Ruth Ní Riada before moving on to the Béara Peninsula to walk on the hallowed ground from where the esteemed Dwyer family of composers and musicians hailed.

There, Breanndán and Cormac meet accordion player Diarmuid O Meachair, who plays the music of Finbarr Dwyer on Dursey Island. Travelling to Baltimore, they meet Declan McCarthy who takes them on a boat around the area before arriving at the grave of Canon Goodman outside the town.

Along the way, they hear music from sisters Éimhear & Caoimhe Flannery as well as harpist Oisín Morron and flute player Éilis Ní Shuilleabháin.

Finishing up in Ballydehob, the father and son pop into the famous Levis’ Pub where they meet Con Fada Ó Drisceoill and the Four Star Trio.

In the second episode tomorrow week, the duo visit the site of the Battle of Kinsale, where they pay homage to their ancestors who fought there. Wanting to know more about the Begley’s link to Cork, they meet Martina O’Neill at her home in Sarsfield’s Court and she explains how they are connected to the family because of the famous battle.

Later, in Cork city, they meet Haru Naito - a fiddle maker from Japan who has made the city his home and he plays a tune on the accordion for them. 

Lisa and Eoin Stan O’Sullivan play some Cork polkas in the Corner House Polkas then Breanndán and Cormac finish up in Ballycotton, where they meet with fiddlers Maria Ryan and Lucia McPartlin.

In episode three of Ceol ón Chlann on TG4 tomorrow at 10.30pm, the music continues, with the focus on Muintir Uí Cheannabáin, natives of the Conamara Gaeltacht.

Best-selling Cork writer who is behind 31 novels shares secrets of her success

tv
<p>Mick Hannigan, co-director IndieCork film festival, pictured in Cork City Picture: Darragh Kane</p>

My Weekend: Whoever invented Friday nights deserves our gratitude

