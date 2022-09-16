My Weekend: Looking forward to opening our doors for Culture Night

A graduate of UCC, I have worn many different hats in my working life: Teacher, drama facilitator, education manager, arts administrator, fundraiser, marketing manager, and, since 2020, I work on building youth and community engagements in our beautiful, vibrant, and historic theatre: The Everyman.
Having lived abroad in Germany and Switzerland for a few years and landed back in Dublin, like many Corkonians, I finally settled in Cork; now living in Ballintemple. I grew up in The Everyman: I attended the opening of the Everyman Palace Theatre back in 1990 and am thrilled to be part of the team welcoming audiences back.
Friday night can also be family night, so experiences for everyone, regardless of age, are the best, I think. This Culture Night Friday, I’m really looking forward to welcoming smallies and their adults to a fun afternoon event with some very special panto guests and our free theatrical tour, ‘Behind the Scenes’, too — oh yes I am!
I love to read: Most recently, Donal Ryan’s The Queen of Dirt Island; Rachel English’s The Letter Home; and The Amusements, by Aingeala Flannery. I found my bookclub through Cuidiu Cork (Irish Childbirth Trust). However, now that we’ve graduated from the ‘smallies’ stage, we’ve decided to call ourselves ‘Cui-DONE’ Book Club!
As well as Culture Night, we’re getting ready for two youth programmes of weekly drama workshops — Theatre Making and Citizenship Cork (15 – 18 years) and Everyman Young Company (18 – 25 years).
I am lucky to hold the position of creative associate to the Arts Council and am working with two East Cork schools — Walterstown National School, Cobh and Scoil Realt na Mara, Ballycotton — on their plans to place art at the heart of school life. It’s challenging and exciting.
I completed a leadership and drama facilitation course with Youth Theatre Ireland this year. Results are out soon.