My Weekend: In the summer I might not have a day off at all

I’m originally from Germany but moved to Ireland in 1998. I studied Multimedia in Waterford for two years and then moved to Cork to study Computer Science in UCC. I finished my PhD in 2007, just in time to run away with the circus!
In the last couple of years I have also started doing doubles trapeze and I performed my doubles trapeze act at Glastonbury this year, which was a lot of fun. I’m also a fully qualified rigger, and my rigging jobs can be anything from circus and TV shows to concerts and festivals. Both jobs are essentially full-time jobs and I sometimes feel I should give one of them up, but I love both and just can’t choose between them.
I often work abroad for long stretches of time, which can be nice but also quite challenging. When I’m at home and not working, then most of my days are filled with training in Cork Circus Factory.
Working in the entertainment industry means that I often work on a Friday night, but when I’m off I like to chill with a book or go and see a show or a play.
I like to get up early.
Yep. I work most weekends. To be honest, I don’t really have a concept of weekends as such, it’s just another day of the week. Days off can fall on any day for me.
Hmmm ... not sure I can pick one place ... so many places that I’d love to visit (or re-visit). I would bring my sister Nicki!
I love going to the beach! Kinsale is a favourite spot, but there’s so many beautiful places in and around Cork. We’re quite spoiled, really!
As I work a lot of weekends, I try to make an effort to catch up with friends and family at other times.
I try to go to contemporary dance classes with the wonderful Inma Pavon, but with my job it’s hard to commit to anything regularly as I never know when/where I’ll be working.
I love cooking but not sure I’m very good at the rest of entertaining haha. No signature dish as such, but I also love baking and I make a very good gluten-free vegan lemon drizzle cake!
I love Iyers for lunch! I’m a bit of a coffee snob to be honest ... in the city 3 Fools and Alchemy would be my favourites for an oat flat white. Eating out can be tricky as I’m gluten-free and vegan, and not a lot of places cater well for both..
If I’m not working, then probably either reading or watching a movie or catching up with friends.
No set time as such ... anything between 5am and 7am is fairly common but if I’m doing a de-rig I might actually start work at midnight or 1am.
Right now I’m working at Creamfields festival in the UK. I’m heading back to Ireland next week as I have a residency in the Irish Aerial Creation Centre in Limerick to create a new Chinese pole/aerial pole act. After that it’s time to get ready for Pitch’d Festival which takes place all over Cork City.
- Michaela Heyer presents ‘Funky Fi’: Catch Funki Fi at Culture Night on September 23.