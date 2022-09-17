Cork GP’s quest for healthier nation in new TV series

MUM-of-two Carrie Roberts has just turned 40 – and this significant milestine has forced her to admit she is the unhealthiest she’s ever been.

The Waterford woman will make an interesting case study as she attempts to improve her lifestyle, when a new series of health show How Long Will You Live? starts on RTÉ1 on Tuesday (Sept 20) at 8.30pm.

Carrie leads a busy life – as well as looking after her two children she also works long hours as a community youth worker.

She wants to feel healthier and happier, but finds it hard to find the time and the motivation to improve her lifestyle.

Can Cork-based GP Dr Phil Kieran help her find healthier ways to live? And in the process, can she add years to her life expectancy?

In the six-part series, Dr Kieran is on a mission to help people all over Ireland live healthier and happier lives and increase their life expectancy. Each episode profiles a contributor who admits they have neglected their health. This person undergoes rigorous medical and fitness testing, which reveals the negative impact that their lifestyle is having on their life expectancy.

Dr Kieran then gives them a six-week plan of action and challenges them to improve their life expectancy. Can they change how long they will live?

With the help and support of family, friends and a team of health professionals, they will attempt to achieve significant improvements in their health.

At the end of the six weeks, the contributor repeats the series of tests and their new and improved predicted life expectancy is then revealed.

Dr Kieran has extensive TV experience, including a role in RTÉ’s You Should Really See A Doctor.