Recipe: Summer Peach Tart

This tart is easy to make and really light to eat, the peaches have a lovely delicate summery flavour. I do think you could easily use other fleshy fruits like mango, or even raspberries, and still have a great result," said Mercy Fenton in her weekly column.

"I was slightly afraid the agar might give it a rubbery texture but it absolutely doesn’t. It is completely melt in the mouth. This tart also happens to be vegan - an added bonus - and with lots of oats and dates, it is ticking some nutritious boxes as well. It is defiantly worth a try."

Summer Peach Tart

Crust

Ingredients

250gr rolled oats

50gr cashews

50gr hazelnuts

60ml Maple syrup

4 tbsp lightly warmed coconut oil

140gr stoned dates

Filling

Ingredients

3 large ripe peaches or nectarines

2 tbsp lemon juice 400ml full fat coconut milk

75ml maple syrup

1 tbsp corn powder

2 tsp agar flakes

Method