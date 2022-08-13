Recipe: Summer Peach Tart

This tart is easy to make and really light to eat, the peaches have a lovely delicate summery flavour. I do think you could easily use other fleshy fruits like mango, or even raspberries, and still have a great result," said Mercy Fenton in her weekly column.
"I was slightly afraid the agar might give it a rubbery texture but it absolutely doesn’t. It is completely melt in the mouth. This tart also happens to be vegan - an added bonus - and with lots of oats and dates, it is ticking some nutritious boxes as well. It is defiantly worth a try."
250gr rolled oats
50gr cashews
50gr hazelnuts
60ml Maple syrup
4 tbsp lightly warmed coconut oil
140gr stoned dates
3 large ripe peaches or nectarines
2 tbsp lemon juice 400ml full fat coconut milk
75ml maple syrup
1 tbsp corn powder
2 tsp agar flakes
- Line the base of a 23cm loose bottom tin with a disk of parchment paper and lightly oil the sides.
- Put the oats and nuts in a food processor and mix until coarsely ground.
- Next add the dates and whizz again to break up the dates.
- Finally, add the coconut oil and maple syrup and process, the mix will come together slightly and be a sandy texture.
- Tip the mix into the prepared tin and press a thick layer into the sides of the tin, before then pressing the remaining mix evenly over the base of the tin. You can use the back of a spoon for this or a gloved hand also makes it fast and easy.
- Place in the fridge to chill and firm up.
- Next prepare the finning.
- Cut the peaches in half to remove the stone, then quarter.
- Place the peaches in a food processor with the lemon juice and blitz until smooth.
- Pass through a fine sieve into a medium sized saucepan.
- Add the coconut milk agar and maple syrup and stir together.
- Mix the corn flour with 3 tbsp water to make a paste and add it to the mix, stir well.
- Bring to boil slowly, stirring occasionally, and allow to cook for approx. 1 minute. Remove from the heat.
- Pour the mix gently into the tart base. Spread evenly and level with a small step pallet knife.
- Place in the fridge for at least 4 hours or overnight.
- Decorate with fresh peach slices, raspberries and strawberries.