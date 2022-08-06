Wedding of the Week: A pandemic proposal led to stunning Cork wedding

A PROPOSAL during the pandemic led to the wedding of Eamear O’Halloran and Phillip Dowling.

Eamear, from Commons Road, is working as a pharmacist in Cork. Phillip, from Portarlington, works in the Defence Forces as an Artillery Officer in Collins Barracks, Cork.

The couple, who feature in this week's Wedding of the Week, now live in Blarney.

They got engaged in their new home during the middle of Covid in December, 2020.

The couple and the wedding party at Farranree Church, where they were married.

They were married by Fr John Walsh in Farranree Church on June 10.

Phillip wore his Service dress, which is the olive green suit complete with traditional Sam brown belt and relevant rank and Artillery Corp insignia.

Eamear’s dress was from the White Rooms, hair was by Lynsey O’Leary, and her make-up was done by Naoise Galvin and Niamh PEARL.

The couple had their wedding reception in the Radisson Blu Hotel Little Island.

Phillip wore a royal blue suit to the dinner, from IT suits in the North Point Business Park, Cork.

The wedding party, with Fota House in the background.

Joining them on the day was Phillip’s grandfather Josh, his mother Jacqueline, father Vincent, as well as brothers and sister and their families.

From Eamear’s family, there was her father Dave, mother Pauline, brother and sisters, with their partners and families.

The couple with their cockapoos, who made a special appearance on the day.

Penny and Maisie, the couple’s cockapoos, also made a special appearance after the ceremony to wish their ‘Pawrents’ the best on their special day.

The cake was made by family friend, Trish Hartnett.

In the stunning grounds of Fota House.

Flowers were by Elizabeth Cott from Wonderous Weddings.

The band were Deuces Wild. The couple’s first dance was to Kodaline’s The One.

A guard of honour for the happy couple by Phillip's colleagues.

As to what was the most memorable part of the day?

Eamear said: “The maid of honour Meghan giving a wonderful speech, and the Military guard of honour during the mass, which was made up of Phillip’s colleagues who he trained with and served overseas with.”

Inside Fota House with the bridesmaids and groomsmen.

Day two of the wedding celebrations were held in the Officers Mess at Collins Barracks - with a special thank-you to Sgt Bernie Harte and the mess Staff and to the entertainment for the night from Dylan Brickely and Korey Power.

Also thanks to Sgt Denis McGarrey, who gave the aunties and uncles a fabulous tour of Collins Barracks military museum.

Videographer on the day was Hosé from Sunset films, while John Sexton was their photographer.