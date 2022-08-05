My weekend is infinitely better shared with family and friends

In our weekly feature, 'My Weekend', Helen Cuddigan, Marketing and Digital Manager, Ballymaloe House tells us how she likes to spend her downtime
I am an Essex girl, born to an Irish father and New Zealand Mother. middle child of three. I have been blessed with two wonderful children from my French ex-husband, and Ballycotton has been my very happy home since returning from Alsace, France in 2010. I have looked after the Marketing and Digital profile of Ballymaloe House for eight years now but have known Ballymaloe House all my life, and I quite simply love the place and the people. It's an absolute pleasure to work in such a beautiful location and as part of the awe inspiring #TeamBallymaloe. Our head chef Dervilla is a legend, I'm in awe of her energy and vision. Our front of house team is exceptionally welcoming and helpful, reservations are passionate, service is personal, housekeeping are efficient, and the garden and farm team are perpetually innovative. There is always something new and exciting going on from the Open-Air Sculpture exhibition, Conservatory lunches and Wine Tasting Dinner available to non-residents to history walks and; talks for our residents, by Fern Allen. I'm spoilt for digital content.
No two Friday nights are the same, although they usually involve sharing some delicious food and wine with friends and family.
Always, but that's OK. I love Ballymaloe House and it's a privilege to be in the position to show it off online via their social media platforms whenever opportunities arise.
I'd take myself, Michael, and the kids to Budapest as I always wanted to go there and stay at the fabulous Five Corinthia Hotel. In winter snow ideally and enjoy a tour of their famous ancient thermal bathhouses.
Ballynamona Beach, between Ballycotton and Shanagarry. I can be found there most mornings around 7.30am for a brief dip in the Atlantic. A brief all over recharge.
Absolutely. Life / the weekend is infinitely better shared with family and friends.
I enjoy dabbling with gardening, writing, baking, and experimenting with cocktail making. All very much enjoyed as a spectator / taster too.
I love to entertain at home but equally love being entertained. I don't really have a signature dish but do always try to serve something that can be prepared ahead of time, so that I can relax and enjoy my guest’s company.
Coffee - The Trawl Door, Ballycotton. They do the ultimate Breakfast Bap too.
Lunch - Carewswood Garden Centre, Castlemartyr. Delicious variety and beautiful place to be too.
Special meal - spoilt for choice here... Ballymaloe House (naturally) and Cush, Ballycotton. We are lucky enough to be surrounded by wonderful dining experiences.
We might call down to the Blackbird Bar, Ballycotton for a little live music and fish and chips before relaxing at home in preparation for the week ahead.
First sounds at 6.45 am, like most mornings, so I have time to get ready and join some friends at Ballynamona Beach.
I'm constantly upskilling. Digital marketing practises, trends and platforms are forever changing, and I try my best to keep up with best practises for Ballymaloe House's target market.
Currently I am trying my hand at creating and posting more IG Reels. Check out @ballymaloe via IG to follow my progress and let me know what you'd like to see more of via our social media.