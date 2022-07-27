Earliest memory? Trying to crawl out of my cot to cause trouble!

TELL us about yourself;

My name is Enid and I am an arts professional from Cork. Recently, I took up the role of Operations Manager of Cork Craft & Design and I keep an eye on the 103 makers and crafters here by making sure they have nice ways to share their work with the world.

I am also Creative Director of Bloomers, a visual arts and publishing organisation I founded in 2018. I am lucky enough to manage Bloomers with pals Emily O’Brien and Kim Crowley and it is loads of fun.

Family?

My mother Caroline is a drama teacher and my dad thinks the crows in the garden keep tabs on him because he routinely throws leftovers into the grass at the same time every day, much to their delight. I have two older siblings, Sean and Lynn. I also have two very tall, stylish nephews named Max and Morgan.

Best friend?

Single shot oat milk latte.

Earliest childhood memory?

Trying to climb out of my cot to cause trouble!

Where was your most memorable holiday?

Myself and my boyfriend Alex recently took a trip to Brighton where these nice women crawled on us for money (a massage) and then we got nachos and pints of beer with oranges in them.

Favourite TV programme?

Mad Men – I am about to commence my fourth re-watch. I am always available for Mad Men focused discussion. Do get in touch.

Favourite radio show?

I shtick on Dublin Digital Radio and I don’t pay attention to what’s happening or what the show is, but it’s always good, and I like to be surprised.

Your signature dish if cooking?

Other than revenge - which is a dish best served cold - I do a mean mushroom, bacon and tarragon OVEN risotto, which is fantastic because you can just throw it in the oven and go and live your life instead of standing around stirring for eternity.

Favourite restaurant?

Botanique in Brighton. Paradiso in Cork.

Last book you read?

Durty Words by Kate O’Shea and Victoria Brunetta is a book I have returned to yet again this week.

Best book you read?

All of Oscar Wilde’s fairy tales.

Last album/CD/download you bought?

Wet Leg’s album is a total vibe for Summer, 2022.

Favourite song?

At the moment, I am listening to Logical Song by Supertramp on repeat.

One person you would like to see in concert?

Janelle Monáe.

Do you have a pet?

I have a pet beast named Rosie. She is a big fluffy cat. She is staying at her grandparents’ at the moment where she has befriended their dog who she uses as a springboard occasionally. She had to be extracted from a tree she became wedged in last week. She’s a lovely little thing.

Morning person or night owl?

I’m both, baby, and that is what we call internalised capitalism! (I’m a morning person at heart though and you should see the state of me after I hit the single shot oat lattes.)

Your proudest moment?

I was very proud when we were awarded Arts Council funding for Bloomers. We all went off and did MA’s relevant to what we wanted to achieve with it and spent so many hours planning and figuring out how to run things. It has enabled us to work with artists all over the country and widened our skills so much. Being able to work on projects that people are passionate about makes me feel proud.

Spendthrift or saver?

I’m a saver, I like having a budget, it makes me feel grounded. I sometimes deviate from this and purchase clothes that I will never wear.

Name one thing you would improve in your area in which you live?

The derelict buildings/spaces in Cork city need to be done up and put to use, but not as hotels or tech firms. Also, rent prices need to be capped.

What makes you happy?

Soup and sandwich. Cosy day. Nice moisturiser for face. Very fluffy cats. Adventures!

How would you like to be remembered?

For my love of soup, sandwiches, cosy days, nice moisturised face, very fluffy cats and adventures!

What else are you up to at the moment?

My role with Cork Craft & Design is very busy at the moment as we gear up for Cork Craft Month! There are over 50 in-person events at this stage and myself and programme coordinator Grace are busy bees buzzing around.

Cork Craft Month, which is a wonderful celebration of craft in Cork, is taking place all over Cork city and county. Showcasing the best of contemporary Irish craft, over 50 workshops, artist talks, markets and demonstrations will take place during August.

See www.corkcraftanddesign.com