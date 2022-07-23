Wedding of the Week: 'We felt so much love'

“WE got our fairy-tale ending.”

So said Katie McNamara, of Kilworth, who married David O’Riordan, from Glanmire, in a civil ceremony in the Radisson Blu Hotel, Little Island.

Katie is an Early Years Educator and works at Happy Days Cork, while David is a tiling contractor. The couple live in Glanmire, with their sons Reggie and Frankie.

The wedding party included Dave’s childhood friend Shane Hickey as best man, and best friends Niall Chisholm and Kyle Mc Carthy. The bride’s sisters Helen, Orla and Anna, all very close, were part of the bridal party.

The couple got married in the Radisson Blu Hotel and Katie said: “It was made even more special as our wonderful celebrant was Dave’s aunt, Carol Cotter, Spiritual Ceremonies.”

“It was so personal and we were honoured to have Carol marry us.”

The bride found her dress in Jenny Lindop in Co. Down, adding: “The minute I found the dress I knew that was the one.”

Hair was by Orla, from Orla’s Hair studio, Fermoy, make-up was by Kelly Hanrahan, of Glow, Fermoy.

The cake was by Cakes by Geeya - “a work of art that tasted as good as it looked.”

Flowers were by friend and neighbour Karen, who made them very special.

Recalling the day, Katie said: “As we did a first look, I got to see my boys before the ceremony, there was a bit of nerves but as soon as I saw David and our two beautiful boys, Reggie and Frankie, I ran down that stairs, spurred on by Reggie telling me I looked really cool.”

The Cork Male Voice Choir sang throughout the ceremony and at the reception.

“It truly made it so magical, walking out as a married couple to the Frank and Walters’ After All.

David’s sister Debbie, who passed away, was in their thoughts throughout the day.

“We had a candle lit by her father Paul during the ceremony and we pinned a locket of Debbie to my bridal bouquet, something borrowed, something old, the bouquet was placed on Debbie’s grave the following day,” said Katie.

The couple had DJ & Sax as their main entertainment at the reception.

Kate said: “It was such a brilliant day, not only did I get to marry my best friend, we got to share a great day with our amazing families and friends, and especially our sons. It was a day of smiles and lots of craic. Being one of the first weddings after lockdown, it was a real celebration, we would do it all again in a heartbeat, it was the best day of our lives.

“We danced and laughed and it was so nice to have all your family and friends there to celebrate with you, and we felt so much love from everyone on the day, I truly was the happiest bride and we got our fairy-tale ending.”