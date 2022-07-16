Wedding of the Week: Cork couple said it was the 'best day of our lives'

“PEOPLE say your wedding is the best day of your life and it really was.”

So said Jessica McCarthy (nee Flanagan), from Coachford, who married Michael McCarthy, from Macroom.

The couple now live with their four month old daughter Lauren in Macroom, near Michael’s parents. They feature in this week's Wedding of the Week.

The couple had a wedding ceremony in The Lodge in Ballygarry Estate, Tralee.

Jessica recalled how love blossomed: “We met a long time ago as teenagers, we were in the same circle of friends and would have hung out. However, eight years ago I proposed we go to the cinema and that was it. We moved in together in Coachford before moving into Macroom and making a life together.

“In March, 2020, we went on a month’s holiday to Thailand, we were overlooking the bay in Phuket, Michael had set up a beautiful dinner and proposed on March 18.”

Recalling the wedding day, Jessica said: “We had the most beautiful day on June 10, surrounded by our family and friends.”

They held their wedding ceremony in The Lodge in Ballygarry Estate, Tralee, which was performed by Jessica Bradley, who incorporated the couple’s daughter and made the ceremony so special.

“There wasn’t a dry eye in the house. My brother walked Lauren down the aisle in her beautiful dress,” recalled Jessica.

She said the venue ensured “everything was perfect” throughout the day.

Make-up was by Sarah Cummins and hair was by Aaron Nation. Flowers and decor were by Enchanted Flowers, Macroom.

The beautiful bride.

The wedding party included her sister Emma, Michael’s sister Clare, Michael’s best friend Dave and his brother-in-law Ray.

The couple’s parents, Jessica’s grandmother Nuala, uncles, aunts, nephews, cousins and friends all joined them on the day - even Michael’s cousin Paul returned home for the wedding from Australia with his partner Linda.

The couple had a trad band for the drinks reception while Flog the Dog entertained guests later that night - with a Siege of Ennis also thrown in. Their first dance was Callum Scott, You Are The Reason.

Sealed with a kiss...

The wedding cake was made by Sarah Sugrue, based in Kerry.

As to the most memorable parts of the day?

Jessica said: “Walking down the aisle to see a smile on Michael’s face with our bridal party, and also sitting at the top table and the two of us watching everyone mingle and enjoy themselves.

Travelling in style.

"Honestly, it was the most perfect day. We enjoyed every second of it, even the sing song at 4am.”

“We just would like to thank everyone for making our day so special, it was amazing.”