Wedding of the Week: Cork couple enjoyed  such a 'magical day...'

“WE’D love to say thank-you to everyone who came to make our day so special and memorable!”

So said bride Rebecca McCarthy, who wed husband Christopher Murphy (known as ‘Chippy’) earlier this summer.

The bride is from Fermoy, where they now live, while Christopher is from Castlelyons. They feature in this week's Wedding of the Week.

Rebecca recalled how they first met.

Rebecca McCarthy and Christopher Murphy at the Queen of Peace Church in Fermoy. Pictures: David McCarthy

“We met in the nightclub in Fermoy in January of 2016.

“My friend, who was my maid of honour, actually introduced us. She always takes credit for us being together!”

They couple got engaged on January 30, 2020, in Fota Island Resort.

“It was amazing!” the bride said.

They got married on May 6, 2022, in the Queen of Peace Church in Fermoy.

Rebecca said: “It’s a small church which suited us perfect.”

The couple had their wedding reception at the Oriel House Hotel, Ballincollig.

They had their wedding reception in the Oriel House Hotel in Ballincollig and were full of praise for the team there.

They were due to get married on September 17, 2021, but had to postpone due to Covid.

The bride got her wedding dress, veil and shoes in Vows, in Cork. Hair was by Tara O’Sullivan, the groom’s cousin. Make-up was done by Nicole Hughes. The men got their suits locally, in Hickeys in Fermoy. The flowers were by Fermoy Florist.

Rebecca recalled the ceremony: “My mother did the honour of giving me away and we were blessed to have all of our family with us on our wedding day!”

Rebecca McCarthy and Christopher Murphy. Pictures: David McCarthy

Church music was by SuirStrings, “their music was magical and really made our day!” said Rebecca.

The bridal party included four bridesmaids - Christina, Mary, Aisling and Katie - and four groomsmen - Justin, JJ, John-Paul and Nelius. They also had three flower girls - Kadie, Haylee and April - and one page boy, Adam.

Their cake was made by Louise of Little Love Knot Bakery. It was four tiers of four different flavours and the couple said it tasted amazing!

One of their most special moments of the day was their first dance.

The bride said: “The band we had that night was Dueces Wild, they kept everyone on the dance floor, they were so good!

“We then had DJ Harper Feerick after to continue a great night!

“Our first dance song was You’ll Be In My Heart by Phil Collins. I’m a huge Disney fan so this fit right in!

“It was definitely our most memorable moment of the night.”

The couple thanked photographer David McCarthy and said they can’t wait to see the rest of their photos.