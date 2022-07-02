Wedding of the Week: Unlucky for some... but not this Cork couple, married on Friday 13th

“PEOPLE thought we were mad getting married on Friday the 13th... but we actually thought it was quite a lucky date to get married.”

It turned out Tracy O’Regan and Jonathan Duggan had a ‘mini heatwave’ that weekend and got the most fabulous day for their photographs at the Killarney lakes.

The couple first met when they worked together.

Tracy, from Watergrasshill, and Jonathan Duggan, from Glanmire, live in Fermoy with their son, Ollie, aged four. They feature in this week's Wedding of the Week.

They first met when they worked together in 2016, even though they had attended the same secondary school and never noticed each other.

Tracy and Jonathan with their son Ollie aged four.

They got engaged at Christmas, 2018, in Disneyland - which they said was ‘so magical’.

In fact, they returned there for a ‘mini moon’ with their son, after the wedding.

Their wedding ceremony was held in the Brehon Hotel in Killarney, by Aine Brosnan of Spiritual Ceremonies, followed by the reception.

Cutting the cake.

The bridal party included the couple’s son Ollie Duggan, as Page Boy, Best Man Ryane Twomey, Groomsman Leon Desmond, Maid of Honour Aisling Lane, Bridesmaid Jamie Fenton (the bride’s cousin), and the rest were all friends.

The bride wore a skirt and top from Bella Blue Bridal in Cork. Hair was by Tricia O’Sullivan Bridal hair, Annascaul, and make-up was by Aine Doherty, MUA Killarney. Suits were from Gentleman’s Quarters. The Page Boy suit was from Mick Murphy Menswear and bridesmaids’ dresses were from Folkster. Florist was Tie the Knot Wedding, Abbeyfeale.

With their wedding party.

The bride said: “We always wanted a day filled with fun, dancing and good food for the guests and that’s exactly what we got.

"It was everything and more... Our friends and family made the day. We had everyone involved.”

He brother Jason O’Regan lit a remembrance candle for loved ones lost, in particular uncle Finbarr O’Regan who passed away last September.

Meanwhile, Jonny’s sister and brother said readings.

The couple had their wedding reception in teh Brehon Hotel in Killarney.

They had a handfasting ceremony and sand pouring ceremony with their son.

The couple surprised their guests after dessert with the singing chef John Frawley. Band Old Moderns and DJ Bertie also kept the dance floor full.

They were full of praise for photographer, Bartski photography, and the videographer from Odicci films.

The bride said: “It was the best day. Postponing our date last summer during Covid was 110% worth it... superstitious or not, Friday the 13th was our day.”