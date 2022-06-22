Recipe: Rhubarb Muffin

"These are made with half brown, half white flour so have a lovely texture that suspends the rhubarb beautifully," says Mercy Fenton in her weekly column.
"They are not overly sweet, the rhubarb giving a lovely sour kick, perfectly softened by the addition of white chocolate at the very end."
120gr cream flour
120gr whole-wheat flour
150gr sugar
1 tsp. ground cinnamon
½ tsp. salt
½ tsp. bread soda
1½ tsp. baking powder
285gr Greek yogurt
115gr melted butter
2 free range eggs
1 tsp. vanilla essence
190gr rhubarb - diced into ¼ inch dice
20gr to 30gr white chocolate drops
- Preheat the oven to 180 C.
- Line the muffin tray with 12 papers.
- Wash and dry the rhubarb, cut into small dice.
- Whisk together the dry ingredients - flours, sugar, baking powder, bread soda, salt, cinnamon.
- Whisk together the wet ingredients, yogurt, butter, free-range eggs and vanilla.
- Add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients then stir together quickly.
- Fold in the rhubarb the spoon quickly into the muffin papers.
- Bake in preheated oven for 18 to 20 minutes until golden and cooked through.
- Scatter some white chocolate drops on top as soon as they come out of the oven.
- Transfer to a wire rack to cool.
- If you have any extra rhubarb you can make a compote, and refrigerate or freeze.
150gr Forced Rhubarb, - washed and dried and cut into very small dice.
40gr Sugar (more to taste, it needs to be tart)
- When adding rhubarb to yogurts or creams it’s good to have it as thick as possible. To do this cook over a low heat with just the sugar and a lid, once soft remove the lid, increase the heat and keep stirring to drive off any moisture and stop the puree catching at the bottom of the pot.
- Break up with a wooden spoon or puree with a blender if you want.
- Allow to cool and keep refrigerated until ready to use, add to yogurt or whipped cream as a simple dessert or breakfast treat with granola.