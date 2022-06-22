Recipe: Rhubarb Muffin

"These are made with half brown, half white flour so have a lovely texture that suspends the rhubarb beautifully," says Mercy Fenton in her weekly column.

"They are not overly sweet, the rhubarb giving a lovely sour kick, perfectly softened by the addition of white chocolate at the very end."

Rhubarb Muffins

Ingredients (makes 12 muffins)

120gr cream flour

120gr whole-wheat flour

150gr sugar

1 tsp. ground cinnamon

½ tsp. salt

½ tsp. bread soda

1½ tsp. baking powder

285gr Greek yogurt

115gr melted butter

2 free range eggs

1 tsp. vanilla essence

190gr rhubarb - diced into ¼ inch dice

20gr to 30gr white chocolate drops

Method:

Preheat the oven to 180 C.

Line the muffin tray with 12 papers.

Wash and dry the rhubarb, cut into small dice.

Whisk together the dry ingredients - flours, sugar, baking powder, bread soda, salt, cinnamon.

Whisk together the wet ingredients, yogurt, butter, free-range eggs and vanilla.

Add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients then stir together quickly.

Fold in the rhubarb the spoon quickly into the muffin papers.

Bake in preheated oven for 18 to 20 minutes until golden and cooked through.

Scatter some white chocolate drops on top as soon as they come out of the oven.

Transfer to a wire rack to cool.

If you have any extra rhubarb you can make a compote, and refrigerate or freeze.

Rhubarb Compote

150gr Forced Rhubarb, - washed and dried and cut into very small dice.

40gr Sugar (more to taste, it needs to be tart)

Method:

When adding rhubarb to yogurts or creams it’s good to have it as thick as possible. To do this cook over a low heat with just the sugar and a lid, once soft remove the lid, increase the heat and keep stirring to drive off any moisture and stop the puree catching at the bottom of the pot.

Break up with a wooden spoon or puree with a blender if you want.

Allow to cool and keep refrigerated until ready to use, add to yogurt or whipped cream as a simple dessert or breakfast treat with granola.