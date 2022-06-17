Fri, 17 Jun, 2022 - 12:35

Recipe: Ginger and Pear Cake

In her weekly column, Mercy Fenton shares a delicious recipe for Ginger and Pear Cake
Recipe: Ginger and Pear Cake

Ginger and Pear Cake by Mercy Fenton

Mercy Fenton

"This cake is light and beautifully carries the fresh pears - a fine treat for a summer’s evening," says Mercy Fenton in her weekly column.

"The fresh ginger gives a lovely warmth to the cake, and would be deliciously enhanced with warm, home made lemon custard. It would also be lovely with firm, sliced nectarines or plums."

Ginger and Pear Cake

Ingredients

118gr unsalted butter

200gr sugar

3 large free range eggs

1 tsp baking powder

¼ tsp salt

60gr peeled & freshly grated ginger

Seeds from 10 to 12 cardamom pods crushed

180gr plain flour

122gr Greek yogurt

3 to 4 ripe pears cored and sliced

Method

  • Pre-heat oven to 175C.
  • Line the base of a 9-inch spring form tin with parchment paper and butter the sides.
  • Sieve together all the dry ingredients.
  • Using the spade attachment in an electric mixer, beat the butter and sugar together until light and fluffy.
  • Add ginger and mix in well.
  • Add the eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition.
  • Next add half of the dry ingredients, mixing on low speed.
  • Followed by half of the Greek yogurt.
  • And repeat.
  • Spread the batter into the prepared tin.
  • Arrange the pear slices on top, gently pressing them into the top of the batter.
  • Bake until a skewer inserted into the centre comes out clean, approximately 40 minutes.
  • Allow to cool for 10 to 15 minutes before releasing from the tin.
  • Allow to cool on a wire rack.
  • Serve warm or heat gently from cool.
  • Serve with lemon custard.

Lemon Custard

Ingredients

5 egg yolks

250ml milk

125ml cream

85gr sugars

Finely grated zest of 1 lemon

Method:

  • Whisk the sugar and yolks in a bowl.
  • Boil the milk, cream and lemon zest. then stir it onto egg yolk mixture.
  • Return to a clean saucepan and place over a low heat.
  • Stir continually until it thickens, that is when it visibly coats the back of a spoon. (If it boils, the egg yolks in it will curdle, so don’t be tempted to cook over a full heat).
  • Pass through a fine strainer and chill quickly or serve immediately.

Read More

Recipe: Blueberry, Almond & Lemon Cake

More in this section

My Weekend: I find that playing the violin heals the mind and soul... well needed after a busy week My Weekend: I find that playing the violin heals the mind and soul... well needed after a busy week
My Weekend: When you enjoy your work it doesn’t seem so bad to be working on weekends! My Weekend: When you enjoy your work it doesn’t seem so bad to be working on weekends!
Cork-based artist: Nature is the inspiration for my works of art Cork-based artist: Nature is the inspiration for my works of art
mercy fentonfoodrecipes
LONGREAD: How The Echo was born – 130 years ago

LONGREAD: How The Echo was born – 130 years ago

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding" "We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding"
Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport
New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130
EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more