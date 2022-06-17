Recipe: Ginger and Pear Cake

"This cake is light and beautifully carries the fresh pears - a fine treat for a summer’s evening," says Mercy Fenton in her weekly column.

"The fresh ginger gives a lovely warmth to the cake, and would be deliciously enhanced with warm, home made lemon custard. It would also be lovely with firm, sliced nectarines or plums."

Ginger and Pear Cake

Ingredients

118gr unsalted butter

200gr sugar

3 large free range eggs

1 tsp baking powder

¼ tsp salt

60gr peeled & freshly grated ginger

Seeds from 10 to 12 cardamom pods crushed

180gr plain flour

122gr Greek yogurt

3 to 4 ripe pears cored and sliced

Method

Pre-heat oven to 175C.

Line the base of a 9-inch spring form tin with parchment paper and butter the sides.

Sieve together all the dry ingredients.

Using the spade attachment in an electric mixer, beat the butter and sugar together until light and fluffy.

Add ginger and mix in well.

Add the eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition.

Next add half of the dry ingredients, mixing on low speed.

Followed by half of the Greek yogurt.

And repeat.

Spread the batter into the prepared tin.

Arrange the pear slices on top, gently pressing them into the top of the batter.

Bake until a skewer inserted into the centre comes out clean, approximately 40 minutes.

Allow to cool for 10 to 15 minutes before releasing from the tin.

Allow to cool on a wire rack.

Serve warm or heat gently from cool.

Serve with lemon custard.

Lemon Custard

Ingredients

5 egg yolks

250ml milk

125ml cream

85gr sugars

Finely grated zest of 1 lemon

Method: