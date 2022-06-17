Recipe: Ginger and Pear Cake

"This cake is light and beautifully carries the fresh pears - a fine treat for a summer’s evening," says Mercy Fenton in her weekly column.
"The fresh ginger gives a lovely warmth to the cake, and would be deliciously enhanced with warm, home made lemon custard. It would also be lovely with firm, sliced nectarines or plums."
118gr unsalted butter
200gr sugar
3 large free range eggs
1 tsp baking powder
¼ tsp salt
60gr peeled & freshly grated ginger
Seeds from 10 to 12 cardamom pods crushed
180gr plain flour
122gr Greek yogurt
3 to 4 ripe pears cored and sliced
- Pre-heat oven to 175C.
- Line the base of a 9-inch spring form tin with parchment paper and butter the sides.
- Sieve together all the dry ingredients.
- Using the spade attachment in an electric mixer, beat the butter and sugar together until light and fluffy.
- Add ginger and mix in well.
- Add the eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition.
- Next add half of the dry ingredients, mixing on low speed.
- Followed by half of the Greek yogurt.
- And repeat.
- Spread the batter into the prepared tin.
- Arrange the pear slices on top, gently pressing them into the top of the batter.
- Bake until a skewer inserted into the centre comes out clean, approximately 40 minutes.
- Allow to cool for 10 to 15 minutes before releasing from the tin.
- Allow to cool on a wire rack.
- Serve warm or heat gently from cool.
- Serve with lemon custard.
5 egg yolks
250ml milk
125ml cream
85gr sugars
Finely grated zest of 1 lemon
- Whisk the sugar and yolks in a bowl.
- Boil the milk, cream and lemon zest. then stir it onto egg yolk mixture.
- Return to a clean saucepan and place over a low heat.
- Stir continually until it thickens, that is when it visibly coats the back of a spoon. (If it boils, the egg yolks in it will curdle, so don’t be tempted to cook over a full heat).
- Pass through a fine strainer and chill quickly or serve immediately.