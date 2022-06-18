Sat, 18 Jun, 2022 - 07:00

Wedding of the Week: Couple's nod to the roaring 20s as they wed at Cork castle

Couple Angela Ritchie and Eoin O'Dwyer were married at Blackwater Castle in County Cork
Angela Ritchie and Eoin O’Dwyer, who were married in a Spiritualist ceremony in Blackwater Castle, Cork. Pictures: Irina Duane

GUESTS stepped back in time to the 1920s for the wedding day of Angela Ritchie and Eoin O’Dwyer.

The couple, who wed on May 28, met at a festival back in May, 2010. 

They feature as this week's Wedding of the Week couple.

Angela said: “He asked me out and we exchanged numbers.

“He lived in Youghal, I lived in Athenry, we did long distance for a couple of years before I moved down here.”

Angela Ritchie and Eoin O’Dwyer, who were wed in May, the same month they met, back in 2010 at a festival.
The couple now have a son Shay, who is aged nine, and a little boy Robyn, who is aged three.

Angela has two children from a previous relationship, daughter Kiaya, who is 20, and son Kiefer, who is 17.

The bride loves all things 1920s and so that set the theme for the special day.

The couple met back in 2010 at a festival and did long distance dating for a while before Angela moved down to Cork from her home in Athenry.
She said: “My dress was by Eliza Jane Howell who specialises in 1920s gowns.

“My mum Fran gave me away to Anji by the Rolling Stones and Metallica’s Nothing Else Matters, played by Eoin’s cousin Seamus and his friend Stephen from Dungarvan.

“I’m obsessed with the 1920s decor and adore Peaky Blinders so that was our theme.”

The stunning reception hall at Blackwater Castle.
Angela said they found their ‘perfect venue’ at Blackwater Castle and transformed it into a 1920s ‘masterpiece’.

“All our guests came dressed in sequins and feathers, and the men in flat caps and waist coats,” said Angela.

“A 10 piece New Orleans jazz swing band called Deise brass from Dungarvan played our first song, which they rehearsed just for us, Bob Marley’s Three Little Birds was played and we all danced the night away.”

The bride Angela Ritchie with her party outside the venue, Blackwater Castle.
The celebrant on the day was Carol Cotter.

The talented oh La Rosa did hair and make-up. Meanwhile, decorating was by Patsy Preston, who usually works hard at festivals - most recently Hill of Uisneach; “So we were truly spoilt.”

Angela said many of her friends helped too - “it was amazing.”

The cake was made by Diarmuid O’Halloran from Youghal, who made a Peaky Blinders “masterpiece”.

The couple chose Blackwater Castle as the stunning backdrop for their 1920s themed wedding, which had lots of Peaky Blinders elements to it too.
The following day, Angela said they enjoyed another celebration - there was pizza and hog roast and bluegrass Duo Dylan and Gwen, who blasted out tunes on our sunny afternoon.

“Finally, the very talented Wobbly Circus, and Helen Wildfire with Ken did a fire show, it was phenomenal,” the bride said.

“Blackwater Castle is the perfect venue. Sheila and Patrick are super hosts, and we foraged and used all flowers from the grounds. Unreal...”

The photographer was the very talented Irina Duane who was “amazing”.

