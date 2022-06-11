Wedding of the Week: Cork couple finally wed on their fourth wedding date

WHAT they thought was just a holiday romance blossomed into much more.
And so Sinéad Walsh, from Cork, and Anthony Sergeant, from Belfast, got wed recently.
This week they feature in our Wedding of the Week.
Sinéad is a dental nurse and Anthony is a territory sales manager on behalf of Google, and the couple live in Belfast.
They met in an Irish bar in Praia Da Rocha, Portugal.
They got engaged at Blarney castle, on August 12, 2018.
The bride said: “Anthony asked my mum and she gave him the idea of proposing on a bridge in the grounds, as that’s where my mum and late father John had their wedding photos taken.”
Originally, they were supposed to get married on April 24, 2020. However, due to the pandemic they rearranged the wedding several times.
“We decided to put it back to our fourth and final date of April 2, 2022.”
They had their civil ceremony at the award- winning Oriel House Hotel, Ballincollig, and a key part of their ceremony was the Celebrant Damian Moloney.
“We felt that Damian captured our personalities and could convey them in our ceremony in the way our friends and family know us,” said the bride.
Sinéad sourced her dress from Cinderella’s Closet. Her make-up was by Aj White make-up artist and hair was by Claire Heffernan.
Bridesmaids’ dresses were from the Princess Rooms in Cobh while Anthony’s suit, a Green tuxedo, was from Freddie Hatchet in Belfast.
Key family members present were Sinéad’s mum Eileen Walsh, Anthony’s father Tony and son Aódhan.
Sinéad added: “Anthony’s son Aódhan did the hand fasting for us.”
The singer was Charlotte Reidy, the videographer Colin Hickey of Orchid Pictures, the cake was by Healy’s Bakery. Flowers were from Tracey Florist4u.
The couple’sfirst song was to Bruno Mars - Rest of my Life.
What was the most memorable thing about the day?
“For both of us, walking up the aisle. After two years of on off planning, it was a relief to finally get there.”
The couple have given a massive thank you to Oriel House Hotel for making their long awaited day “flawless”.
Bismark Wedding photography did the photographs.
They couple said: “They went over and beyond to get amazing photos.”
