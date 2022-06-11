Wedding of the Week: Cork couple finally wed on their fourth wedding date

WHAT they thought was just a holiday romance blossomed into much more.

And so Sinéad Walsh, from Cork, and Anthony Sergeant, from Belfast, got wed recently.

This week they feature in our Wedding of the Week.

Sinéad is a dental nurse and Anthony is a territory sales manager on behalf of Google, and the couple live in Belfast.

They met in an Irish bar in Praia Da Rocha, Portugal.

They got engaged at Blarney castle, on August 12, 2018.

Mother of the bride, Eileen Walsh, with her daughter Sinéad, en route to her wedding.

The bride said: “Anthony asked my mum and she gave him the idea of proposing on a bridge in the grounds, as that’s where my mum and late father John had their wedding photos taken.”

Originally, they were supposed to get married on April 24, 2020. However, due to the pandemic they rearranged the wedding several times.

“We decided to put it back to our fourth and final date of April 2, 2022.”

The couple had their wedding ceremony and reception at the Oriel House Hotel, Ballincollig.

They had their civil ceremony at the award- winning Oriel House Hotel, Ballincollig, and a key part of their ceremony was the Celebrant Damian Moloney.

“We felt that Damian captured our personalities and could convey them in our ceremony in the way our friends and family know us,” said the bride.

Sinéad sourced her dress from Cinderella’s Closet. Her make-up was by Aj White make-up artist and hair was by Claire Heffernan.

Bridesmaids’ dresses were from the Princess Rooms in Cobh while Anthony’s suit, a Green tuxedo, was from Freddie Hatchet in Belfast.

The bridal party included Maid of honour Michelle Walsh (sister), Susan Walsh (sister), Emily (niece), and Clodagh (niece). Anthony’s party included best man Garry McAtamney, Gerard Cunningham (friend), Christopher McDowell (friend) and Aódhan Sergeant (son).

Key family members present were Sinéad’s mum Eileen Walsh, Anthony’s father Tony and son Aódhan.

Sinéad added: “Anthony’s son Aódhan did the hand fasting for us.”

The singer was Charlotte Reidy, the videographer Colin Hickey of Orchid Pictures, the cake was by Healy’s Bakery. Flowers were from Tracey Florist4u.

The couple’sfirst song was to Bruno Mars - Rest of my Life.

Sinéad Walsh and Anthony Sergeant, with his son Aodhan, who did the hand fasting - which is an ancient Celtic tradition for marriage. This is where ribbons are placed over hands, binding them together, then tied and pulled together, creating a knot. This is were the term tying the knot comes from.

What was the most memorable thing about the day?

“For both of us, walking up the aisle. After two years of on off planning, it was a relief to finally get there.”

The couple have given a massive thank you to Oriel House Hotel for making their long awaited day “flawless”.

SEALED WITH A KISS: Sinéad Walsh and Anthony Sergeant at Blarney Castle, where the bride’s parents also had their wedding photos. Picture: Bismark

Bismark Wedding photography did the photographs.

They couple said: “They went over and beyond to get amazing photos.”