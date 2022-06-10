My Weekend: When you enjoy your work it doesn’t seem so bad to be working on weekends!

Emma Bowell of Framework Films is among those offering free workshops as part of Cruinniú na nÓg tomorrow, Saturday June 11





Tell us a little bit about yourself:

I grew up in Sligo and Dublin and after a stint living in France and Italy, I came to Cork in 1993 to do a one-year Masters course in UCC. It’s almost thirty years later and I’m still here!

One of the reasons for this was meeting film-maker Eddie Noonan with whom I set up Frameworks Films in 1999 and I still work there to this day. Frameworks is a film production company that produces all kinds of films and also provides film workshops.

We make films with different communities in Cork on a whole range of different topics but we’re particularly interested in seeing how film can help to build stronger communities and a more equal society.

We now have a great archive of Cork’s social and cultural history on film and we’re hoping to be able to preserve that for future generations.

I’ve also been involved with setting up Cork Community Television, a local TV channel and now we’re in the process of amalgamating all of this work into a new social enterprise called Cork Community Media Hub so watch this space!

We’re actually on the lookout for a building in which to develop all this so if anyone knows anywhere suitable we’d love to hear from you.

Finally I’m a mother to two boys, Luke and Alex, who along with a dog and a cat, keep me very busy.

What is your ideal way to spend a Friday night?

Now that the restrictions have eased I’m starting to venture out a bit more. If I’ve a chance to go out to the cinema or to see a show, to meet friends or go to a gig, I’m gone out the door like a shot but unfortunately that’s not as often as I’d like.

Lie ins or up with the lark.. which is it for you?

I’ll always take a lie in if I can get one but that’s pretty rare these days!

Does work creep into your weekend at all?

Yes – even though we try as much as possible to keep it for family time, with our line of work that just simply isn’t possible. For example we’re working on a documentary with Meitheal Mara at the moment and so we filmed the Ocean to City race on Saturday 4th June as part of that. And then tomorrow, Saturday 11th June, we’re involved in some events for Cruinniú na nÓg, which is the annual national day of creative activities for children and young people. One of these is a free film-making workshop that we’ll be running on the Saturday afternoon in Blackpool library.

But when you enjoy your work it doesn’t seem so bad to be working on weekends!

If money was no object where would you head to on a weekend city break? And who would you bring with you?

In order to keep the peace at home I think I’m going to have to say Eddie and the boys and a weekend in Chicago would be great. We visited there a few years ago when we were making a documentary about Mother Jones who came from Cork but went on to become known as ‘the most dangerous woman in America’ because of her campaigns to improve workers’ rights.

We met some really interesting people there at the time and it would be great to get back.

I’ve always wanted to go on a road trip along Route 66 so maybe the weekend break could extend into a longer trip…

Closer to home, is there some place you like to head to recharge the batteries?

Anywhere by the sea! I’ve a sister living in Cloyne so we might head down to Garryvoe or Ballycotton or else sometimes we’ll try to get down to Myrtleville or on to Rosscarbery – we’re spoilt for choice in Cork.

Do you like to catch up with family/friends at the weekend?

Yes if possible. I have family living in Cork, Kerry, Dublin and Copenhagen so that keeps me busy and I also love nothing more than meeting up with friends locally for a chat. I think since Covid we’ve all begun to appreciate the importance of having those connections and I’m still excited about being able to meet again in person.

Do you get to indulge any hobbies? Even as a spectator?

I’ve been doing yoga for a number of years now with Pat Murphy out in Blarney and absolutely love it as an antidote to a pretty hectic lifestyle. I did a small bit of acting when I was younger and am tempted to go back to it at some point in the future, if time ever allows.

Going to a good music gig is also a favourite activity. Eddie and myself got to see Mick Flannery and Suzie O’Neill in the Opera House before Christmas and it was a real treat.

And even in these days of Netflix and other streaming channels, I still love going to the cinema and waiting for the lights to dim and the magic to begin.

Entertain or be entertained? If it’s the latter do you have a signature dish?

Both. We have a contraption that we like to call our ‘party tent’ and it’s got a good bit of use over the years but hasn’t been up since Covid so I’m hoping we can dust that off again and have some more get togethers with family and friends in the garden.

We’ve started to get in to the whole Grow it Yourself phenomenon in the past few years so maybe we can rustle up some dishes with our own produce.

Having said all that, if someone invites me to a party, I’m there!

We have so many places to eat out in Cork - where are your go to spots for coffee/ lunch/ special meal?

You’re right – Cork is brilliant for places to go. One of my favourites would definitely be the Quay Co-op and I’m not just saying that because we recently made a documentary about them! I’ve been eating there on and off since coming to Cork in 1993 and their new Upstairs at The Co-op restaurant is great. I love some of the small cafes dotted around the city such as the Myo Café on Popes Quay and I still get a kick out of going somewhere like the Farmgate Café and enjoying all the hustle and bustle of the English Market.

Sunday night comes around too fast.. how do you normally spend it?

We try and keep Sundays for lazy family days with the boys, getting outdoors as much as possible, so by Sunday evening we’re ready to settle down with a glass of wine, put on a good movie and attempt to get to bed by a reasonable hour.

What time does your alarm clock go off on Monday morning?

7.01 and off we go again!

