My Weekend: When you enjoy your work it doesn’t seem so bad to be working on weekends!

One of the reasons for this was meeting film-maker Eddie Noonan with whom I set up Frameworks Films in 1999 and I still work there to this day. Frameworks is a film production company that produces all kinds of films and also provides film workshops.
We now have a great archive of Cork’s social and cultural history on film and we’re hoping to be able to preserve that for future generations.
I’ve also been involved with setting up Cork Community Television, a local TV channel and now we’re in the process of amalgamating all of this work into a new social enterprise called Cork Community Media Hub so watch this space!
Finally I’m a mother to two boys, Luke and Alex, who along with a dog and a cat, keep me very busy.
And even in these days of Netflix and other streaming channels, I still love going to the cinema and waiting for the lights to dim and the magic to begin.
