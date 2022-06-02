It’s showtime for Cork students at the Firkin Crane... and a lot of laughs on stage of the Everyman

ALAS too late for this column, but there was a particularly heartwarming event at Douglas Library yesterday, with the second in their Down Memory Lane Music Cafe series. Alf McCarthy, Linda Kenny, and Dave O’Sullivan took their audience on another nostalgic trip through song and story, this time paying homage to 1950s Cork.

“Our goal is to bring this around the county,” says Linda Kenny. “Its primary aims are connection, inclusion and stimulating the brain, and we are getting exceptionally large attendances, showing there really is a need and an appetite for this sort of show. I feel that there is genuine purpose in what we do.”

Couldn’t agree more, Linda, and hope you can let us know in advance if you are planning any more of these over the summer!

Tonight and tomorrow sees the eagerly-awaited Encore at the Firkin Crane, with not only CADA kids but also their mums participating!

“It’s great,” says director Catherine Mahon-Buckley.

“Our mums are so nervous, and their daughters are reassuring them, saying comfortingly that it will be all right on the night! It’s a beautiful family event.”

Artistic Director, Catherine Mahon-Buckley; choreographers, Kelly-Ann Murphy (Head of Dance), Jessica O’Shea, Rebecca Rea, Siomha Marron, Marion Goggin, Lily Carey-Murphy. Lighting, Donal McNinch; sound: Shane Healy. 7.30pm start. 021 450 7487 or www.firkincrane.ie.

Also opening tonight, June 2, Tadhg Hickey at Everyman with his part-theatre-part-stand-up comedy show, In One Eye, Out the Other, loosely based on his own journey with alcoholism. That’s just two performances, tonight and tomorrow, at 8pm, with a post-show talk tonight.

And Everyman has just announced its first big summer production in two years! It’s going to be Letters of a Country Postman, based on John B. Keane’s much-loved novella, adapted and directed by Sophie Motley. Previews Friday, Saturday and Tuesday, Aug 5, 6 and 9; world premiere Wednesday August 10, and the show runs to August 27, excl Sundays and Mondays. You’ll want to bring your visitors to see this one. 021 450 1673 or www.everymancork.com for bookings.

At the Opera House this Saturday, June 4, Stepping Out, a sparkling show from Cork School of Music’s BA in Musical Theatre, supported by a live band. Produced by David Hayes, direction by Ciarán Bermingham and Christine Scarry, choreography by Alex Glennon, Claire Ivory and Therese O’Sullivan, and musical direction by Cathal Synnott. 8pm start. Sinead Sheppard’s School of Performing Arts follow them on Sunday, June 5, with It’s Showtime, 2pm and 6pm, and ELJ Academy of Dance is here June 6 with Let Us Entertain You. 5pm start. Finally, for those who like their rock retro, Showaddywaddy are in on Wed June 8! www.corkoperahouse.ie or 021 427 0022 or for all bookings.

And more from the School of Music this Sunday, when Guitar Plus perform in the Long Room at the Crawford. A collective of senior classical guitar students and graduates, the Guitar Orchestra includes Sara Corkery, Victoria Pierce, Robert Keating, John Ahern, Tadhg Cunningham, Eoin McDermott and Brian Sheridan. The performance will also include guest soloist 12 year old Claudia Duffy, a brilliant young classical guitarist, who recently took first place in the MTU CSM Junior Recital competition, and won the Junior Classical Guitar under 16 Competition at Feis Ceoil in Dublin, after previously winning the Junior Classical Guitar under 12 Competition in 2021.

The performance is directed by Jerry Creedon. The event takes place amid the exhibition Botanica: The Art of Plants, so you can look as well as listen! More info on https://crawfordartgallery.ie/music-at-midday-june-2022/.