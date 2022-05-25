Recipe: Coffee Biscuit Cream Slice

"This coffee slice is light and delicious, a coffee lover’s dream," says Mercy Fenton in her weekly column.

"Serve a slice on its own - it really doesn’t need anything else. It’s a caffeine hit!"

Coffee Biscuit Cream Slice

Ingredients

Base

300gr Café Noir biscuits

80gr melted butter

Method:

Break the biscuits to fine crumb in a robot coup, then add the melted butter.

Line the base of a 10 in loose bottom tin with parchment paper, then press the biscuit mix onto the base in an even layer.

Chill to set and allow to firm up.

Ingredients

Filling

300gr white chocolate drops

125ml cream

4 tsps instant coffee granules

2 egg yolks

30gr sugar

1 leaf of gelatin soaked in cold water

2 egg whites

50gr sugar

375ml whipped cream

Method:

Place the chocolate in a bowl over a pot of boiled water, remove from the heat, and this helps to warm up the chocolate.

Meanwhile, boil 125ml cream with the instant coffee, stir to dissolve the coffee.

Drain the gelatin and add to the boiled cream, stir to dissolve.

Pour the cream over the chocolate, let it sit to allow the chocolate to melt.

Once the chocolate is melted, stir the mixture until smooth.

Separate your eggs, ensure no yolk in whites.

Put the egg yolks on to whisk on high speed.

Weigh out a smaller quantity of sugar first; put in a small pot and add just enough water to dissolve it.

Put it on medium heat, ensure sugar is dissolved then increase heat and cook to softball - (quite thick syrup) - you can check with a sugar thermometer if you have one. 235F.

Beat the yolks until they have doubled in volume.

Turn off the mixer, and then carefully add the boiled sugar syrup. Whisk again until thick and the mixture cools.

Fold the yolk mixture into the chocolate mixture.

Put the larger quantity of sugar on to cook as before.

When the syrup is nearly ready, put the egg whites on to whisk at high speed.

When the sugar syrup has reached softball, stop the mixer, and then carefully add the boiled sugar syrup. Continue to whisk until cooled.

Fold the egg white into the yolk mixture, once evenly distributed with no lumps, fold in the cream.

Scrape the mixture onto the prepared base level carefully, then chill until set.

Ingredients

Topping

100gr 53% chocolate drops

15gr butter

50gr cream

1 tsp instant coffee

1 tbsp sugar

Method: