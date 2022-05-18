Wed, 18 May, 2022 - 15:26

Recipe: Lemon & Lime Drizzle Cake

In her weekly column Mercy Fenton shares a recipe for a simple cake
Lemon Drizzle Cake by Mercy Fenton.

Mercy Fenton

"Sometimes, the simplest of cakes can be the best. If you’re in the mood for a cake that’s fresh and summery, this is an absolute winner," so says Mercy Fenton in her weekly column.

"Lemon and Lime Drizzle Cake with almonds for a beautiful moist texture, and crunchy toasted almonds on top that both look pretty as well as tasting delicious. 

"This will keep for two or three days in an airtight container or wrapped in clingfilm, in the unlikely event that it hasn’t been devoured in a day!"

Ingredients

For the cake

175g butter

175g caster sugar

2 free range eggs

60g ground almonds

120g self-raising flour

1/4 tsp baking powder

5 tbsp almond milk, (or regular milk)

Zest of one lemon & one lime

For the drizzle

45g caster sugar

Juice of one lemon

For the icing

Juice and zest of half a lime

5 to 6 tbsp icing sugar sifted

To decorate

About 1 tbsp of toasted almonds - skin on

Zest of 1 lime

1 tbsp toasted pistachio (optional)

Method:

  • Pre-heat the oven to 175C.
  • Using the spade attachment in an electric mixer, beat the butter, sugar and zest together until light and fluffy.
  • Add the eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition.
  • Next, add dry ingredients, mixing on low speed.
  • Finally, add the milk and mix in.
  • Pour the batter into a lined and greased 2lb loaf tin and bake in a pre-heated oven for 40-50 minutes.
  • For the drizzle, place the sugar and lemon juice in a saucepan, heat until the sugar has melted and pour over the cake after it’s just come out of the oven.
  • While the cake is cool, make the icing by mixing the lime juice, zest and icing sugar in a bowl.
  • Drizzle over the cake once cooled and top with chopped almonds and more zest if desired.

