Wedding of the Week: Couple's love of rally driving was central to wedding

THE wheels were well and truly in motion when Ciara Roberts (nee O’Donovan) married Beau Roberts.

Ciara is from Aherla while Beau is from Blarney, but lived in Wales for years as both parents are Welsh. He moved back from Wales in 2015 to work for his father’s business.

The couple feature in our Wedding of the Week.

Ciara and Beau first started talking on a dating site - which didn’t successfully work. But they then bumped into each other in the local pub and so began a strong friendship - which later blossomed into romance – all starting at The West Cork Rally in Clonakilty.

“We had formed such a strong connection, he wasn’t just my boyfriend, he was my friend, we shared so much together,” Ciara said.

They travelled to different countries together, with Ciara’s son.

“We both have a love for motorsport so the next move was to rally together. Beau drives and I navigate for him, it’s much the same in everyday life!”

The couple were wed at Fota House, which holds a special place for Ciara's family.

They planned to get married in March, 2023, but Ciara’s grandmother was unwell, so they brought the wedding forward to January, 2022.

They got wed in a civil ceremony by Kathry Bradley, of I Do Marry You, in Fota House and Gardens. Ciara said: “My grandfather Sean O’Donovan worked in Fota for many years and I remember my childhood below there.

"The house and gardens are very close to my heart and my family.”

Ciara said Covid hit hard the week before the wedding, plus Ciara’s grandmother went into Marymount the day before the wedding. Catherine in Fota went out of her way to set up a Skype link so she could be involved from her hospital bed.

“This meant so much to me and my family,” said Ciara.

The bridal party was Beau’s dad Paul, his best friend Mike, his little brother Rex, Ciara’s son Peter, and cousin Jeni.

Ciara recalled: “Our ceremony was just amazing, everybody was touched by the love that was in the room on the day.”

The reception was hosted at the Radisson Blu in Little Island - who went above and beyond.

All the table names wre also named after stages of the West Cork Rally. The cake was by Trace of Cakes in Ballincollig. The wedding band was Longbeach, followed by a DJ.

Their first dance was to How Long Will I Love You? by Ellie Goulding.

As to the most memorable part of the day?

Ciara said: “Walking down the aisle with my soulmate, best friend and now husband, in the place that holds so many memories for me .”

For Beau, the most memorable part of the day was seeing Ciara walking up the aisle and saying their vows they wrote to each other.