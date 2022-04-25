Tulip service... a riot of colour in our gardens

THE recent rain has pushed on growth in all plants, as the sap starts to rise and swelling buds burst into leaf, producing fresh new foliage in varying shades of green, bronze, red and pink - and that is just the leaves!
Plant of the Week
Daffodils put on a great display this year, it is so enjoyable encountering all of the different varieties at different stages during spring.
One of the earliest variietes is Rijnvelds Early Sensation, appearing around Christmas, and one of the latest is the pheasant eye daffodil, which flowers in April and May. Essentially, we can have daffodils flowering for nearly six months of the year.
A great task to undertake each year if there is space is to plant a different variety of daffodil in autumn, then just watch it appear and expand every year.
A new addition for me this year was Narcissus ‘Avalon’ (right), a large cupped daffodil that opens yellow and fades to a two tone soft creamy yellow. A very attractive bulb as an addition to a bed or border or to naturalize in drifts in an area of grass.