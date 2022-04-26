My poetry is inspired by the natural world, memories, relationships and folklore.

TELL us about yourself;
Poetry Day Ireland 2022 takes place tomorrow, Thursday, April 28. This year’s theme is ‘Written in the Stars’. Among the events running in Cork are:
Poetry in the Park, presented by Cork City Council Libraries, all day. Poetry will be recited by established and award winning poets, as well as emerging poets, at parks including Clogheenmilcon Walkway, Gerry O’Sullivan Park, The Marina, Fitzgerald’s Park, Tramore Valley Park and Ballincollig Regional Park. The programme brings poetry to people in their everyday lives, creating a sense of community, awareness and celebration of the vibrant literary life of Cork City.
Written in the Stars, presented by West Cork Literary Society tomorrow at 7.30pm in MacCarthy’s Bar, The Square, Castletownbere. Writers are invited to share and discuss poems of their own that reflect this year’s theme.
Painting Poetry Exhibition, by poet and artist Steph Sheahan, tomorrow, from 6.30pm to 9pm, 4 Tuckey Street, Cork City. A colourful showcase and graphic interpretation of a collection of Steph’s poetry through painting.
Open Mic presented by 49, North Street, Skibbereen, tomorrow, 11am - 1pm. There will be a 10-card Menu of Poems to take home. Rita Ann Higgins (formerly the People’s Pandemic Poet Laureate) curated the poems. Imelda May and others have made recordings of the poems, which will be featured at the event. A very special guest is Pol O’Colmain, poet and musician extraordinaire of the Working Artist Studios in Ballydehob.
Cork County Library also hosts events. Newmarket Librarian, Peter Keating, reads a selection of original poetry alongside works by other authors in Newmarket Library, today, Wednesday, while members of Mallow Library’s Creative Writing and Poetry Groups present poetry readings tomorrow, from 3pm-4.30pm.
See www.poetryday.ie for further information.