This is a lovely change from a pecan tart or pecan square, as the base is more cake-like than biscuit-like. It is easy to make and rich - so a little goes a long way.

A slice of pecan heaven

Pecan, Maple and Chocolate Chip Slice

Ingredients

113gr salted butter, at room temperature

100gr dark brown sugar

85ml pure maple syrup

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 free-range egg, at room temperature

260gr cream flour

½ teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon salt

Pecan Topping

Ingredients

60gr butter, at room temperature

100gr packed dark brown sugar

160ml real maple syrup

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

2 free range eggs, at room temperature

1 tbsp rum (optional)

200gr roughly chopped pecans

100gr 55% chocolate chips

Method

Pre-heat the oven to 175C.

Line a 9x13 inch-baking dish (or similar) with parchment paper.

In a large mixing bowl, cream together the butter and brown sugar.

Add the maple syrup and vanilla, beat until light and fluffy. Add the egg and mix until combined.

Add the flour, baking soda, and salt, beat until combined and the dough comes together The dough is quite wet.

Using you hands with gloves or parchment paper to keep them from sticking to the dough - spread the dough out into the prepared dish.

Bake for 10-12 minutes, until lightly golden on top.

Remove from the oven and allow to cool a little before topping with the nut mix.

Topping

While the base is cooking, prepare the topping.

In a mixing bowl, cream together the butter and brown sugar.

Add the maple syrup, vanilla, and rum (if using) beat until combined.

Add the eggs, one at a time, and mix until combined. Stir in the pecans and chocolate chips.

Gently pour the pecan filling over the cookie crust, spreading the filling in an even layer. It will be thin.

Return to the oven and bake another 20-25 minutes, until the pecan topping is set and golden.

Allow to cool completely before cutting to serve.