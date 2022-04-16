Wedding of the Week: Cork venue holds a place in our hearts

PLANNING and replanning and planning again was all part of the lead up to the wedding of Bronagh Griffin and Tom Bracken. But they got there in the end.

Bronagh is from Carrigrohane, and Tom is from Hertfordshire in England, where they both now live.

The couple who met through friends in London about five years ago, feature in our Wedding of the Week.

The couple got engaged in Kinsale on New Year’s Eve, 2019 – so it was only fitting that they return there for their nuptials.

“That’s why we decided to go back there for our wedding - it’ll always have a special place in our hearts! I have family connections in Kinsale too.”

Bronagh Griffin, from Carrigrohane, with her parents, Michael and Maeve on her wedding day.

They got married on December 28 in St John the Baptist Church in Kinsale.

Father Murphy, the parish priest from Ballyphehane, a family friend, married the couple.

Bronagh got her dress in Vows in Blarney and accessories in Belles in Castlemartyr. Hair was by Aisling Kelleher, make-up was by Andrea Murphy and tan was by Tara Maguire.

Tom Bracken and his parents, Steve and Sarah , who travelled from the UK to be with the couple on their special day.

Tom’s friends and family travelled over from England, including parents Steve and Sarah, brothers Bill and Joseph, and Joseph’s girlfriend Sian. His grandparents, aunt and uncle came too, and his Nan actually did all the flowers for the wedding the day before.

Bronagh said: “Watching (and trying to help) her create our bouquets and the flowers for the lads’ suits in the kitchen the day before the wedding will always be such a special memory for us.”

The bride had all her immediate family there, dad Michael, mom Maeve and brother Cathal.

Bronagh’s dad Michael at the top of the aisle, as the bride met her husband to be.

The music at the ceremony was beautiful.

“The memory of walking down the aisle with my dad to The Coronas song Warm towards Tom will always stay with me.”

The reception was held in the Kinsale Hotel & Spa - and the couple would highly recommend them for going above and beyond.

Maid of honour was Clíona Coleman, bridesmaids were Marie Claire Foley, Danielle Dilworth , and Ciara Deegan. Flower girl was Leah Hartnett-McCurtain. Best man was Mark Rudolph and groomsmen were Tom’s brothers Bill and Joseph Bracken, and bride’s brother Cathal.

They had the Old Moderns as their wedding band.

Dermot Sullivan did photos. Bronagh said: “He basically orchestrated the whole day and was outstanding.”

The couple recalled: “Our favourite memories include having a drink with our friends and family, listening to the amazing duo from West Cork Wedding Music at the drinks reception.

The couple, who had initially booked a summer wedding, ended up getting wed in winter, on December 28, but they still enjoyed some pictures by the waterside in Kinsale and at Charles Fort, on what was a bright winter’s day.

“And then later dancing the night away to the band who played all our favourite songs, with our closest friends and family.”

By Elaine Duggan