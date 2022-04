AFTER a few different wedding dates, it was fourth time lucky for this couple, who had their plans thrown into disarray due to Covid.

Majella Jennings, from Clonakilty, and James Foley, from Mullingar, Co. Westmeath, wed on December 11 – finally! Their original date was March 21, 2020.

The couple, who live with their four-year-old daughter Anna-mae in Twickenham, first met during a weekend away in Killarney.

Majella explained how they bumped into each other when she and a friend grabbed a last minute getaway to celebrate her birthday. James was in Kerry for a stag.

Majella Jennings arriving to the church in Clonakilty. and James Foley Picture: Dermot Sullivan

Majella had bought two shots at the bar, but her friend didn’t want the other: “I turned to my right and nudged him and said ‘Drink that there will ya’. So a Jagerbomb was our cute meet.

“It got us chatting, we figured out he was staying in the same hotel as me, so we ended up talking in the front bar till 7am. He skipped the wedding the following weekend and drove to Cork and we had our first official date.”

James with his bestman and groomsmen and page boys.

The couple got engaged in Kinsale. James had a romantic proposal planned, but all didn’t go to plan. He said her mum nearly spilled the beans, then his choice of venue wasn’t accessible – and when he finally found a romantic spot on a local beach, the bride-to-be was worried about ruining her new white runners – and needed the bathroom.

“I bit the bullet and dropped to one knee, needless to say she said yes, and the thought of needing the loo disappeared, for a few minutes at least,” he said.

They got married in The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Clonakilty, where Majella was baptised, as was their daughter.

The bride with her bridesmaids.

The bride got her dress in London Bride UK and James surprised her with a pair of Louboutins. James got his tux tailor made with Moss brothers in London.

Most of their immediate family joined them on the day.

Enjoying their wedding day.

The bridal party included Kate (Clonakilty) as maid of honour, Siobhan (Dublin) and Charlotte (London).

James had Cormac (Mullingar) as best man, and his two brothers, Liam (London) and Padraic (Canada). Page boys were Senan and Cian.

The couple with their guests.

They had their reception in The Vienna Woods Hotel and were blown away. The cake was by her brother’s partner, Emer O’Callaghan. The car was a Rolls Royce from Cork wedding Cars. Flowers were by West Cork Flowers.

Their first dance was to Voyage, by Christy Moore.