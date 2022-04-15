Cork World Book Festival is back next week... here are some of the highlights

BOOK lovers in Cork have an extravaganza of readings, discussions and other events to look forward to next week, with the Cork World Book Fest kicking off on Tuesday and running until Sunday.

“We are delighted to be back in person this April 19-24 for the 18th edition of Cork World Book Fest,” organisers said.

“This year’s programme is a celebration of new and familiar voices and of our wonderful cultural city.

“The events take place in Cork City Library, Triskel Arts Centre, St. Peter’s and Fitzgerald’s Park.”

The 2022 programme will feature writers from around the world including Jan Carson, Jose Maria Gallego, Catherine Prasifka, Edel Coffey, Martin Veiga, Nithy Kasa, Keith Payne and more.

The festival will be formally launched by Cllr Colm Kelleher, Lord Mayor of Cork at the City Library on Tuesday at 7pm, before writer Jan Carson joins Dr Heather Laird for a discussion on Firestarters: Northern Ireland Women, Fiction and Fact.

Cork's first Poet Laureate, William Wall.

Also taking place at the City Library is an evening with Cork’s first Poet Laureate, William Wall, on Wednesday. This event will include the launch of the Poet Laureate chapbook, an exhibition and a discussion on the tenure led by Patrick Cotter.

Throughout the week, the City Library will also play host to a range of launches, workshops and other events for children and young people.

These include the Irish debut of The Spectacular Translation Machine, available all week. Devised by Daniel Hahn and Sarah Ardizzone, this interactive event encourages everybody to have a go at translation with the confidence that there can be no wrong answer, and that another language is a way into a new world.

“In collaboration with Laureate na nÓg, we’ll be translating Máire Zepf agus Paddy Donnelly’s Míp from the Irish, so come and have a go!” organisers said.

Conal Creedon.

Another highlight is the official launch of Cork City’s One City One Book 2022, on Thursday afternoon. Funded by Creative Ireland, the One City One Book initiative has been an enormous success in recent years and this year’s chosen work is Pancho and Leftie Ride Again, the short story collection from acclaimed and much-loved local author Cónal Creedon.

Local talent will be to the forefront again later that evening, when authors Billy O’Callaghan, Catherine Kirwan, and Gráinne Murphy sit down to celebrate the contemporary literary life of Cork in a discussion at the Triskel.

And on Friday, two Cork writers, James Harpur and Danny Denton, celebrate their debut novels in conversation with Alison Driscoll.

Budding authors will be interested in A Morning with the Book Agents, taking place on Saturday. There they will hear invaluable advice from agents in an interactive in person session with Sallyanne Sweeney and Polly Nolan. The discussion is led by Vanessa Fox O’Loughlin and will include the opportunity for questions.

Young graphic writers also have the chance to hone their skills on Saturday, with Colin O’Mahoney leading Anyone Can Make Comics – A Beginner’s Workshop for Teens.

Most events are free to the public and available to book online at Eventbrite. For more see @corkworldbook on Instagram, @WorldBookFest on Twitter and Cork World Book Festival on Facebook.