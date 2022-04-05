Will Cork city home win House of the Year final tonight?

It’s the final of the popular show, Home of the Year, so which of the seven properties that made it this far will be named the winner?

Cork hopes rest on the stunning city home that won last week’s episode, owned by Sinead Murphy, which boasts a spacious interior and a roof terrace.

When Sinead first viewed the property, it was in need of a full renovation, but she said: “I fell in love with it.

"Even though the walls and roof were caving in, it had a really nice vibe. It was just a site with a protected façade so we had to knock the house and keep the front.”

She enlisted the help of her father for the renovation work and said: “The house now has a perfect balance, I love how central and stylish it is. It is a reflection of me, my personality. I genuinely love the place.”

CONTENDER: Sinead Murphy outside her Cork city property, which is in the final of Home of the Year tonight (Tuesday April 5).

Sinead furnished the property with a mix of 1970s Scandi and art deco furnishings inspired by her travels in New York, and her interior design really caught the judges’ eye.

Interior designer Sara Cosgrove awarded it ten out of ten and gushed: “This house is a lesson in how to maximise a cosy footprint and make it sing. There is a place for everything in this home, it is an inspiring approach to design.

"Great things come in small packages, and this home is romantic, practical, and clever. Every space has been thought about and used.”

One of the bedrooms in Sinead's property.

Architect Hugh Wallace said: “The size of the interior rooms is extraordinary, and the place has a lovely atmosphere. The kitchen is simplicity itself, with a beautiful timber countertop.

"This house just keeps giving you more and more. It’s ingenious. There is detail in every nook and cranny.”

Interior designer Amanda Bone, often the hardest to please of the judges, said the Cork property was “gorgeous, a very feminine space, the owners have nailed it downstairs, and it works in a seamless way”.

Tonight, join Hugh, Amanda and Sara in Palmerstown in Co. Kildare as they wrestle over the contenders.

The other six finalists include a new build in Kerry, a renovated 1920s house in Belfast, a modernist new build in Co. Down, and a renovated 1870s cottage with barrel roof extension in Sligo.

Also up for the prize is a house in Dublin, where the owners stripped everything out, reconfigured the stairs and raised the ceiling up to the roof apex to allow light to flood into the home.

The final contender is a 150-year-old farmhouse with modern extension in Co Wicklow.

Home Of The Year, airs on RTÉ1 tonight, Tuesday April 5, at 8.30pm.